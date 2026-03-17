Adults who were spoiled when they were younger shared the moment they realised how well off they were – 17 privileged epiphanies

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone’s naive when they’re a child. Which is fair enough, that’s when you’re too young to know any better. Besides, we all learn life lessons sooner or later.

But for spoiled kids though, the realisation that they’re well off seems to hit especially hard. Kitchen_Frame_7294 was curious to hear how humbling this experience felt, so they put this question to former brats over on r/AskReddit:

‘Former spoiled kids of reddit, what was the moment that finally made you realize you were spoiled?’

Here are their top realisations…

1.

‘Getting my first job and seeing how much effort it takes just to earn what I used to take for granted…’

-NewUnderstanding1102

2.

‘For a while I didn’t realize “private school” meant my grandparents would pay 30k a year for me to go to a fancy high school. Had no idea you had to pay for it. I just thought you had to be “smart enough” to get in and then everything was free. ‘I pretty quickly figured out this wasn’t the case once I got to high school, made friends from other normal schools, and realized some of the dumbest people I’ve ever met went exclusively to private school their whole lives. Super embarrassing, I know.’

-carlitayeeta

3.

‘When I went to University. Suddenly I realized that not everyone got their own car at 18 and went on vacations twice a year. Almost everyone had either taken out student loans or had to work part time. It was a real eye opener.’

-KathAlMyPal

4.

‘Not me, but my boyfriend told me he had his first epiphany of how privileged he was when he had to write college application essays about something that he had to overcome in life and he realized he’s never struggled before’

-Striking_Courage_822

5.

‘When I was like 8, my family had to wait in a long line for something. I don’t remember what for. I loudly asked my parents “Where is our line? This one is too long!” ‘Apparently I was so used to waiting in shorter VIP lines or skipping them entirely. Luckily my parents realized what I was growing into and stopped it before I got any worse.’

-BlackConverses

6.

‘Not me but I went to a private school and in my class we read a short story (cant remember what it was called) and it was about poverty and my teacher says basically “no offense but you guys kinda live in a bubble” and one kid says word for word “I don’t live in a bubble, my family summers in Italy”‘

-polp54

7.

‘My parents weren’t the richest, but when I got my first job out of state, my parents packed up my car with my stuff, helped me drive half cross the country, helped me find an apartment, and got me settled in. Think of figuring out groceries locations, banking locations, various other stores, all when Mapquest reigned supreme and none of us had ever been there. I didn’t think much of it at first, but that set me up for the rest of my life.’

-MEHorndog

8.

‘It was when I asked a friend what his parents were getting him for his ‘half-birthday’ and he just stared at me like I had three heads. That was the moment I realized that getting a $200 gift every 6 months just for existing wasn’t a universal human experience.’

-natalia061223

9.