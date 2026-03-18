The Irish PM appeared to have an especially in your face message for Donald Trump and people loved him for it

Politics donald trump ireland micheál martin

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin was busy during his visit to the White House, mainly with taking Donald Trump down a peg.

Martin spent the majority of his time in Washginton, DC doing what the media and Congress don’t: confronting Trump with the truth in the face of constant lies.

First, Martin made sure to set the record straight about British PM, Keir Starmer, after Trump’s off-topic attacks.

Then he took time out of his prepared statement to address the unrest Trump has unleashed across the globe. It was not a positive review.

BREAKING : Irish 🇮🇪 Prime Minister has belted Trump while standing next to him “Too many people are dying across the world due to conflicts” 🫡 This man has SPINE and COURAGE. Mad Respect for showing mirror to Trump 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dxum3OApKC — Amock_ (@Amockx2022) March 17, 2026

The stealth attack hardly registered with a dozy Trump, but no doubt he’ll throw a Truth Social tantrum later when he realizes how Martin laid the blame for all of the chaos in today’s world at Trump’s swollen feet.

Here are just a few of the online replies singing Martin’s praises for doing what so few other leaders tend to do.

1.

Calm words, brutal truth. Micheál Martin owned the moment. — Amar Singh Chouhan (@amar_4inc) March 17, 2026

2.

Funny how FOX News seems to have forgotten this clip.

haha https://t.co/lyEFzRDKlM — DragoEK (@drago_ek) March 18, 2026

3.

Wise words from a wise people. And real courage to stand up there in front of that vainglorious wretch of a man and say what needs to be said. 🇺🇸🇺🇸Israel out of the USA 🇺🇸🇺🇸

🇮🇪 🇮🇪Brits out of Ireland 🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Saratoga Gates PhD (@DualtaDuane) March 17, 2026

4.

He played smart in his face. They don’t even realize it 😅 — NOT MY FAULT🥴 (@imaginarygod_) March 17, 2026

5.

yet again, people are focusing on the person talking and no one is paying attention to trump dozing off in the back 😂 https://t.co/GNObId15Qc — Rana | رنا (@rnslms) March 18, 2026

6.

This is how a PM should speak! No matter how small the country is! Kudos! #IrishPM — Amit Bhandari (@bahraichse) March 18, 2026

7.

Has more courage as compared to many other world leaders — WisDumb (@delighttoeyes) March 18, 2026

8.

Trump is an International Gangster — Honor Yrn (@honoryrn) March 18, 2026

9.

In one word …

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The Irish PM wasn’t standing for Trump’s trolling of Keir Starmer and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream about

Source: Twitter @RT_com