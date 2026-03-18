Politics donald trump ireland micheál martin

The Irish PM appeared to have an especially in your face message for Donald Trump and people loved him for it

Saul Hutson. Updated March 18th, 2026

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin was busy during his visit to the White House, mainly with taking Donald Trump down a peg.

Martin spent the majority of his time in Washginton, DC doing what the media and Congress don’t: confronting Trump with the truth in the face of constant lies.

First, Martin made sure to set the record straight about British PM, Keir Starmer, after Trump’s off-topic attacks.

Then he took time out of his prepared statement to address the unrest Trump has unleashed across the globe. It was not a positive review.

The stealth attack hardly registered with a dozy Trump, but no doubt he’ll throw a Truth Social tantrum later when he realizes how Martin laid the blame for all of the chaos in today’s world at Trump’s swollen feet.

Here are just a few of the online replies singing Martin’s praises for doing what so few other leaders tend to do.

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In one word …

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The Irish PM wasn’t standing for Trump’s trolling of Keir Starmer and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream about

Source: Twitter @RT_com