US donald trump ireland

The Irish PM wasn’t standing for Trump’s trolling of Keir Starmer and it’s the sort of statesmanship Trump can only dream about

John Plunkett. Updated March 18th, 2026

Donald Trump isn’t happy generally, but he’s especially not happy with Keir Starmer after the British PM outright rejected his request to join in with America’s war on Iran.

It still rankles with Trump – oh, how it rankles! – so much so that he was desperate to bring Starmer up again when Irish PM Micheál Martin joined him at the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

And we mention it not because of what Trump had to say, for once, but because of what Martin had to say in response.

Because while Trump wanted on with his Starmer/Churchill comparisons, Martin brought the sort of statesmanship to the occasion that Trump can only dream of. Although we hesitate to imagine the sort of things Trump dreams about.

Run VT!

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2