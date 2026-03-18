What’s something you’re pretty sure only you do? – 17 weird habits that might just be unique

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone’s different, but we all do a lot of the same things. Wake up, brush our teeth, go to work, come home and bed rot for three hours. You know the drill.

However we all have our own bizarre quirks that make us unique. AppIeGuy was keen to hear about these weird habits, so they put the following question to the oddballs over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something you’re pretty sure only you do?’

You won’t be alone in finding these top replies rather peculiar…

1.

‘When watching a show, all I can think about are the actors telling someone they love that they got the part of this character.’

-sparklenumb

2.

‘When I’m home alone and encounter something I don’t want to do (put away laundry, unload the dishwasher, take out the trash), I say out loud, in a dramatic voice, “Oh HELL no!” And then I do the task. I think that little protest makes me feel better about being THE PERSON around here who NOTICES THAT SOMETHING NEEDS TO BE DONE.’

-Jr_High_Joys

3.

‘I get really sad and have to fight not to cry when I see dinosaur bones in museums. ‘It’s embarrassing. I know they’ve been dead for millions of years, but there’s something about the fact that these giant animals are just gone forever that fills me with inexplicable, irrational grief.’

-akellah

4.

‘I put my microwave at 99:59 and just take stuff out when I feel like it’s done. Right now it’s at 67:45’

-clearcontroller

5.

‘When I’m walking in the dark at night and I get scared, I’ll grab my boobs because surely no ghost or killer would murder me while I’m groping myself. Like I never see victims doing that in the movies so if I’m doing that I must be safe’

-old_vegetables

6.

‘When I run a yellow light, I laugh with a pretend French accent that’s from an old Simpsons episode.’

-TheAmazingHumanTorus

7.

‘When I realize I’m engaging in negative self-talk, I try to hear it in the voice of my ex-boyfriend’s mother. I wouldn’t listen to her if she were giving me the nuclear launch codes.’

-wannabeomniglot

8.

‘I sit in my car and cut my split ends. I find it so soothing. I’ve done it for over an hour at a time before and it’s probably bordering on pathological.’

-elcaminogino

9.