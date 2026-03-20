Politics donald trump economy gas prices

Donald Trump’s take on America’s rising prices didn’t just not read the room, he wasn’t even in the right building – 17 A++ comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated March 20th, 2026

Today’s lesson on perspective is brought to you by the President of the United States.

Sure, the economy is in the tank and it’s impossible to afford enough gas to drive a car to the grocery store, but it could be worse, right?

That’s what Donald Trump wants American to think, at least.

Here is the man that started an unprovoked war in the Middle East begging his supporters to always look at the bright side of life.

“There was a chance it could be worse” has a great ring to it. Maybe he should dust that off when he runs for office an illegal third time.

The replies were not kind to the President’s assessment of how things are going right now and they let him know it.

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