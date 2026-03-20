Donald Trump’s take on America’s rising prices didn’t just not read the room, he wasn’t even in the right building – 17 A++ comebacks

Politics donald trump economy gas prices

Today’s lesson on perspective is brought to you by the President of the United States.

Sure, the economy is in the tank and it’s impossible to afford enough gas to drive a car to the grocery store, but it could be worse, right?

That’s what Donald Trump wants American to think, at least.

Here is the man that started an unprovoked war in the Middle East begging his supporters to always look at the bright side of life.

Trump: Everything was going great. The economy was great. I hate to make this excursion, but we’re going to have to do it. And I actually thought the numbers would be worse. I thought that it would go up more than it did. So I wanted to put out that fire and I said, you know,… pic.twitter.com/9FZTRz1xax — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2026

“There was a chance it could be worse” has a great ring to it. Maybe he should dust that off when he runs for office an illegal third time.

The replies were not kind to the President’s assessment of how things are going right now and they let him know it.

1.

Trump on skyrocketing gas prices: “It’s not bad.” https://t.co/XRFLXutW1N — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 19, 2026

2.

I thought that bad chicken I intentionally fed you would have given you salmonella, but you only got explosive diarrhea! I’d call that a win! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 19, 2026

3.

Translation: Trump had NO IDEA that gas prices would go up and the economy would be affected. ZERO. — America’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) March 19, 2026

4.

Guy who says nobody knew Iran would retaliate against all these countries also says “I actually thought the numbers would be worse. I thought that it would go up more than it did.” https://t.co/u5D4S7DtVu — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) March 19, 2026

5.

Sitting in front of a tacky gold-plastered wall telling the country, “You know…the economy COULD be worse.” incredible https://t.co/0OCSBupSUD — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) March 19, 2026

6.

Man worth billions doesn’t think soaring gas prices are so bad https://t.co/peAk23ZyI2 — Ways and Means Democrats (@WaysMeansCmte) March 19, 2026

7.

He doesn’t know the difference between excursion and incursion. — Popular Monster (@Doxy6661) March 19, 2026

8.