Helen Whateley tried to get to grips with the Iran war in real time and was so bad even Fiona Bruce was moved to intervene

Politics Fiona Bruce Helen whateley Iran

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where it was down to shadow cabinet minister Heleny Whateley – you remember – to explain her leader Kemi Badenoch’s take on the Iran war.

Badenoch, you remember, was all for jumping in with both feet after Donald Trump first launched his missiles but is rather more reluctant right now for reasons which we surely don’t need to go into here.

So it was always going to be something of a hospital pass for Whateley but it still makes for one hell of a watch.

The Conservatives wheel out Helen Whateley Who, in case you missed her car crash interviews, humiliates herself on #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/XAvSrVBNvg — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 19, 2026

You know it’s bad when Fiona Bruce feels the need to intervene.

Helen malfunctions whenever she has do something other than bash welfare claimants. — Spin Decoders (@leith1076) March 19, 2026

I genuinely don’t think I’ve ever seen Helen Whateley saying something that isn’t utterly stupid? Has it ever happened? Incredible the Tories had her overseeing social care https://t.co/NlTEDv28rN — Razor Marone (@Streettough) March 20, 2026

I love watching Helen Whatley. She just proves time and time again how thick she is. I know, because I’m thick and even I think she’s an idiot. 😊 — Surrounded by Idiots 🇺🇦❤️ (@alanlucas61) March 20, 2026

A confused, embarrassing Tory shadow minister defending the incompetent, inept leader of a dying political party — Graeme (@dungra) March 19, 2026

Helen Whateley makes the case for “decisive leadership” (ie doing whatever a deranged Trump wants the UK to do for him) with all the decisiveness of a headless chicken. #bbcqt https://t.co/nsNYY85xdm — Tom Scott 🇺🇦 (@Tom___Scott) March 19, 2026

Helen Whately hummiliates herself every time. — LM (@RedfishRoots) March 19, 2026

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Source @implausibleblog