Politics Fiona Bruce Helen whateley Iran

Helen Whateley tried to get to grips with the Iran war in real time and was so bad even Fiona Bruce was moved to intervene

John Plunkett. Updated March 20th, 2026

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time, where it was down to shadow cabinet minister Heleny Whateley – you remember – to explain her leader Kemi Badenoch’s take on the Iran war.

Badenoch, you remember, was all for jumping in with both feet after Donald Trump first launched his missiles but is rather more reluctant right now for reasons which we surely don’t need to go into here.

So it was always going to be something of a hospital pass for Whateley but it still makes for one hell of a watch.

You know it’s bad when Fiona Bruce feels the need to intervene.

READ MORE

Sarah Pochin’s autocue broke so she decided to go ‘unfiltered’ and it’s all you need to know about the Reform UK MP and her party

Source @implausibleblog