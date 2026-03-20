Sarah Pochin’s autocue broke so she decided to go ‘unfiltered’ and it’s all you need to know about the Reform UK MP and her party

Politics Reform UK Sarah pochin

To the Scottish local election of Reform UK, where Sarah Pochin was due to speak – be still our beating hearts – only for her autocue to break.

That didn’t stop Pochin speaking, which was both a good and a bad thing. Good because her ‘unfiltered’ offering is surely the only insight you need into the MP and her party. Bad because, well, she said this.

'I really wanted to come on in a Reform tartan burka, but apparently I wasn't allowed' 'On day lets do one of these events not livestreamed. We'll do all the naughty stuff' Sarah Pochin says she wants to wear a tartan burka at Reform's Scottish Election launch pic.twitter.com/UiPDMBS8Sb — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) March 19, 2026

No more questions.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

1.

‘Nevermind the casual racism, these people are genuinely strange.’

Jake Butt 🇬🇧

2.

‘What a vile, vile women.’

Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙

3.

‘Think I can see why Reform rarely let her near a microphone.’

Kevin Schofield

4.

‘There’s a risk to Reform of failing to recognise that most of the public make quite a clear distinction between straight talking (one of the things many like about Farage) and what they will see as unnecessarily rude/nasty or just UnBritish coming from a politician.’

Luke Tryl

5.

‘Any idea why she’s stood in front of a pyramid?’

Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

6.

‘Naughty stuff is considered unacceptable for a reason. No normal person finds being nasty, rude, cruel, even downright dangerous to be titillating & fun. Would Sarah like to also titter about ultra orthodox Jewish women wearing wigs? Or would that be a step too far…’

Umm…nope

7.

‘Why are they all so fucking weird man?’

Jan Venegoor of Citylink

8.

‘They are really very spooked by Rupert Lowe. Letting the racist auntie out in public to throw out the red meat. What a gross example of humanity.’

Don McGowan

9.

‘Imagine what she says when the cameras are switched off …’

Dr. Jeevun Sandher MP

To conclude …

‘When she says: “We’ll do all the naughty stuff”, she means pure undiluted racism, free from the gaze of the press. Hilarious.’

Jonathan Pie

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Source @ITVNewsPolitics