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An anti-DEI “Catholic Patriot” said a young boy deserved to be bullied for buying make-up, and the giant orange irony meter just exploded

Michael White. Updated March 22nd, 2026

It takes a special kind of person to share a video of a young boy online and call for him to be bullied.

Meet Olivia Krolczyk, a self-described “Catholic Patriot” and conservative anti-DEI campaigner.

She recently posted a video online of a young boy, who was talking about some beauty and make-up products he’d just picked up from Sephora.

Krolczyk originally captioned the video with “Bring back bullying”. She then doubled down the next day saying:

“‘You wouldn’t want your own kid to be bullied. If my son puts on makeup I’ll be the first one to bully him. Boys don’t wear makeup. Boys don’t act like this. Stop gentle parenting.”

She has provoked a huge reaction, as you’d expect (and, we imagine, she hoped).

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But, as many people pointed out, America’s most famous and powerful conservative leaders are well known for their predilections for war paint.

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Source: Twitter/X/oliviakrolczyk_