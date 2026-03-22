An anti-DEI “Catholic Patriot” said a young boy deserved to be bullied for buying make-up, and the giant orange irony meter just exploded

Social Media donald trump MAGA

It takes a special kind of person to share a video of a young boy online and call for him to be bullied.

Meet Olivia Krolczyk, a self-described “Catholic Patriot” and conservative anti-DEI campaigner.

She recently posted a video online of a young boy, who was talking about some beauty and make-up products he’d just picked up from Sephora.

“You wouldn’t want your own kid to be bullied” If my son puts on makeup I’ll be the first one to bully him. Boys don’t wear makeup. Boys don’t act like this. Stop gentle parenting. https://t.co/3bOSoeG5YM — Olivia Krolczyk ✞ (@oliviakrolczyk_) March 14, 2026

Krolczyk originally captioned the video with “Bring back bullying”. She then doubled down the next day saying:

“‘You wouldn’t want your own kid to be bullied. If my son puts on makeup I’ll be the first one to bully him. Boys don’t wear makeup. Boys don’t act like this. Stop gentle parenting.”

She has provoked a huge reaction, as you’d expect (and, we imagine, she hoped).

1.

It's all "I would annihilate continents for my child" until your son wants to wear makeup. https://t.co/bMdDvHz6eA — Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs) (@agraybee) March 14, 2026

2.

CPS should be keeping an extremely close eye on this person for the rest of her life https://t.co/PK1l5vP6IK — Glengarry Glenn Greenwald (@TomCokeIsABlunt) March 14, 2026

3.

Apparently it is socially acceptable to brag about abusing children who don’t fulfil gender expectations and roles.. while claiming that trans people are the ones pushing “gender ideology” https://t.co/06R3qqq56M — nyara (@nyaraVT) March 14, 2026

4.

I hate that I’m contributing to this maggot’s quest to rage bait everyone and make money but truly what an evil piece of shit. Always the devoutly religious who seem to love bullying https://t.co/mBumoGrUWz — Jack 🇩🇰🇫🇮🇨🇾🇦🇺🇬🇧 (@bosdovja92) March 14, 2026

But, as many people pointed out, America’s most famous and powerful conservative leaders are well known for their predilections for war paint.

5.

donald trump wears make up you dumb ass — derek guy (@dieworkwear) March 14, 2026

6.

7.

Hey numbnuts Donald Trump slathers makeup on his face every day and you don’t say a word. This is why your future kids will grow up and hate you. https://t.co/b0KBZjpd0J — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 14, 2026

8.

He can give that young man some eyeliner tips. pic.twitter.com/ET5T4x9rK3 — Ariel Gonzalez (@ArielGonzalez_1) March 14, 2026

9.

Besides the fact it’s all different moisturizers from what I can tell (not makeup), the fact your first resort to disagreement with a child is bullying shows your unfit to be a parent. Also no child should be having a social media persona, wear makeup, or use most skincare https://t.co/cJjQF72DYM — SAM (@twinkrevsam) March 14, 2026

10.

Be gentle on her, this is how her man dresses. pic.twitter.com/xvh7Be4YkS — Mikael Pawlo (@mpawlo) March 14, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/oliviakrolczyk_