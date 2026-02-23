This British woman explained why she moved to Spain and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

Life brexit Brits spain

To the world of GB News now, where Nigel Farage’s in-house TV channel went to Benidorm to talk to Brits who have had enough of good old Blighty and decided to make Spain their home.

Bully for them, obviously, except there was something about this woman’s reason for leaving the UK which had people hollering all the way into next year.

See if you can spot it (of course you can spot it). Sound up!

She moved to Spain because she took issue with people from other countries moving to the UK. Oh the irony! pic.twitter.com/zJ0zjyXjrB — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) February 22, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

I really didn’t think it was possible to be this dense, yet here she is, light bending around her. — BerryHead 🇺🇦 (@HeadBerry) February 22, 2026

She is a genre, that’s the thing. Hundreds of Brexit- voting arrogant fools living in Spain. And they didn’t get the comuppance they deserved. https://t.co/CGzaTFKeFw — Priyamvada Gopal © (@PriyamvadaGopal) February 23, 2026

What’s the betting she speaks zero Spanish and just expects them to understand her. Damn she barely speaks English. — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) February 22, 2026

No freedom of speech, she says, while speaking freely to a national broadcaster… https://t.co/yXlL0KtB5F — Lucie Fur (@Lucie_Fur99) February 22, 2026

So she solved the problem of foreigners by becoming one herself? She obvious doesn’t see the irony of it … — John Hodman (@HodmanJohn) February 22, 2026

Um… Do you think someone should tell her or not? 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂 https://t.co/AjVAKH0o3t — Miss Caz to you!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺 (@CazEvans_Wales) February 22, 2026

Its the tommy Robinson way of thinking — james r pirie-warsop (@jamespir) February 22, 2026

Not everyone got it, especially this person (offensive language ahead).

Spain is a beautiful place, relatively always warm, good for old bones. I’m sure she didn’t get there by dingy, rape any kids, steal anything or beg for any help, or throw away her passport at the border. She will be a net positive for the Spanish economy even in her old age. — Mad Hatter 🇬🇧 (@VoiceInTheSkys) February 22, 2026

And @TheRealJamieKay said it best.

What does my post have to do with asylum seekers? — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) February 22, 2026

Source @TheRealJamieKay