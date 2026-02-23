Life brexit Brits spain

This British woman explained why she moved to Spain and global supplies of irony just hit critical lows

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2026

To the world of GB News now, where Nigel Farage’s in-house TV channel went to Benidorm to talk to Brits who have had enough of good old Blighty and decided to make Spain their home.

Bully for them, obviously, except there was something about this woman’s reason for leaving the UK which had people hollering all the way into next year.

See if you can spot it (of course you can spot it). Sound up!

And these people surely said it best.

Not everyone got it, especially this person (offensive language ahead).

And @TheRealJamieKay said it best.

