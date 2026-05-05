Celebrity men takedowns

A man spied a giant conspiracy with this picture of a make-up free Sabrina Carpenter and was mocked into next year and back

Poke Reporter. Updated May 5th, 2026

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To the world of men – not all men, just quite a few of them, especially on Twitter – after this picture of a make-up free Sabrina Carpenter prompted one particular specimen to think he’d just unearthed some kind of giant conspiracy.

We hope his followers consider themselves suitably alerted. Or, better still, they could take a moment or two to read all these replies.

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