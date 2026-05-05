A man spied a giant conspiracy with this picture of a make-up free Sabrina Carpenter and was mocked into next year and back

Celebrity men takedowns

To the world of men – not all men, just quite a few of them, especially on Twitter – after this picture of a make-up free Sabrina Carpenter prompted one particular specimen to think he’d just unearthed some kind of giant conspiracy.

Sabrina Carpenter with and without makeup.. she’s a catfish. Don’t be fooled boys pic.twitter.com/84A8mZJPNy — voló . ݁🌺 (@lowcortisol) May 3, 2026

We hope his followers consider themselves suitably alerted. Or, better still, they could take a moment or two to read all these replies.

1.

bro never seen a real woman in his life https://t.co/eXr43GBor0 — Pookie (@PookiesParadise) May 3, 2026

2.

I see nothing wrong with her. Looks like a pretty white girl to me. Proof you don’t always need makeup — Boss Hogg (@hogg3366) May 3, 2026

3.

I’ll be sure not to let Sabrina Carpenter have sex with me. Feeling great about my odds here. https://t.co/Jv0wIEzIns — youth code orange (@thamosdeaf) May 5, 2026

4.

She’s literally so beautiful with or without just say you’ve never been around a woman incel pic.twitter.com/2dWroKs9En — Blake HD (@tenniscowboy13) May 4, 2026

5.

You like her better with makeup? I thought guys like girls who looked natural. What’s the issue here? https://t.co/wU74A8n0Vt — Meg | The Feminist Motherhood (@_nomadic_soul) May 5, 2026

6.

Just say you’ve never been with a woman bro — Robert Wells (@TheTsengMao) May 4, 2026

7.