A man spied a giant conspiracy with this picture of a make-up free Sabrina Carpenter and was mocked into next year and back
To the world of men – not all men, just quite a few of them, especially on Twitter – after this picture of a make-up free Sabrina Carpenter prompted one particular specimen to think he’d just unearthed some kind of giant conspiracy.
Sabrina Carpenter with and without makeup.. she’s a catfish. Don’t be fooled boys pic.twitter.com/84A8mZJPNy
— voló . ݁🌺 (@lowcortisol) May 3, 2026
We hope his followers consider themselves suitably alerted. Or, better still, they could take a moment or two to read all these replies.
1.
bro never seen a real woman in his life https://t.co/eXr43GBor0
— Pookie (@PookiesParadise) May 3, 2026
2.
I see nothing wrong with her. Looks like a pretty white girl to me. Proof you don’t always need makeup
— Boss Hogg (@hogg3366) May 3, 2026
3.
I’ll be sure not to let Sabrina Carpenter have sex with me. Feeling great about my odds here. https://t.co/Jv0wIEzIns
— youth code orange (@thamosdeaf) May 5, 2026
4.
She’s literally so beautiful with or without just say you’ve never been around a woman incel pic.twitter.com/2dWroKs9En
— Blake HD (@tenniscowboy13) May 4, 2026
5.
You like her better with makeup? I thought guys like girls who looked natural. What’s the issue here? https://t.co/wU74A8n0Vt
— Meg | The Feminist Motherhood (@_nomadic_soul) May 5, 2026
6.
Just say you’ve never been with a woman bro
— Robert Wells (@TheTsengMao) May 4, 2026
7.
If you think any human being looks like #1 naturally, you might want to go out and touch some grass. 😭
— Lilith of Eden ♡ (@CronJobQueen) May 4, 2026