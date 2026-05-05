The internet dragged Nigel Farage for chickening out of a Laura Kuenssberg interview in the wake of his undeclared £5 million ‘gift’ – 23 clucking good takedowns

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

As Thursday’s local elections, in England, and Welsh Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections approach, Nigel Farage has been in full campaign mode, to the exclusion of doing any other aspect of his job – such as voting in the Commons.

However, the Guardian has put a fly in his ointment by revealing that the Reform leader accepted a £5 million personal donation from a long-term supporter, the British/Thai crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne (also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit), which he failed to declare to the relevant parliamentary authorities.

EXCL: Nigel Farage was given an undisclosed £5m by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand in general election @Annaisaac reveals https://t.co/p3REx60Wj7 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 29, 2026

The donation fell neatly between Farage insisting he wouldn’t stand for parliament, and declaring that he’d changed his mind. To add to the public’s sense of unease, cutting barriers to crypto has been one of Reform’s main policies since the last general election.

He insists there was no wrongdoing on his part, as the gift was for personal use – although, the rules require new MPs to declare any donation or earnings from the previous 12 months that could be seen to have a political use… like £5 million to spend on security.

The internet went into mockery mode.

Anyone know of any foreign crypto billionaires who might like to gift me £5,000,000 out of the goodness of their hearts, for no particular reason? — Kate Wilton (@KateWilton1) May 3, 2026

On Sunday, Farage was due to be interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg, who has traditionally thrown him some pretty softball questions. It would have been an opportunity for him to use a large platform for a last-minute pitch to the public of his party’s policies. He didn’t turn up.

Laura Kuenssberg, "Nigel Farage was set to be here, but he he changed his mind" Does that have anything to do with his undeclared £5,000,000 gift? pic.twitter.com/58MwInAy4h — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 3, 2026

The response was exactly what you’d expect.

1.

I chickened out of being interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg because I'm thin skinned crybaby who can't bear even the mildest scrutiny.#bbclaurak — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 3, 2026

2.

“You boy! Nigel Farage is up here hiding under my bed because he’s too scared to go on TV and talk about his £5 million bung.” pic.twitter.com/1moHsZceni — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) May 3, 2026

3.

4.

Following announcement on the BBC A spot the difference competition pic.twitter.com/fAOWV6Tqk8 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 3, 2026

5.

"Dear Diary,

I was due to be on the Laura Kuenssberg show today, but pulled out because my blend of hot air, lies, corruption and fantasy bollocks would collapse under even the mildest scrutiny"#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/MzPDhS559v — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) May 3, 2026

6.

And not a word on the front pages, and pretty much a news blackout on the broadcast media. We are getting into Reverse Pravda mode when it comes to the wrongdoing of @reformparty_uk … anyone would think the media was biased to the right !!! https://t.co/nt32XqF6qK — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 4, 2026

7.

Nigel Farage didn't turn up folks.

Knew his story wouldn't stack up over the £5million gift he received.

Knew he would be exposed nationally as the fraud he is and couldn't risk losing votes before May 7th

Guess who did turn up? @ZackPolanski pic.twitter.com/6TnHHIDuia — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 3, 2026

8.

It must be bad if Farage doesn't even want to answer a series of softball questions from Kuenssberg. — ZippiddyDo (@ZippiddyD) May 3, 2026

9.

£5m can get you a lot of things. But not a spine apparently. https://t.co/QMDCtwDW8t — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) May 3, 2026

10.

Genius move putting a bit of womp womp piano under this. No notes https://t.co/R0KeqTmtX8 — Bold Politics (@_BoldPolitics) May 3, 2026

11.

Nigel Farage is visiting a glass factory tomorrow. He wants to understand more about bottling. — Reform Party UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) May 3, 2026

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