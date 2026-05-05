Politics nigel farage Reform UK

The internet dragged Nigel Farage for chickening out of a Laura Kuenssberg interview in the wake of his undeclared £5 million ‘gift’ – 23 clucking good takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 5th, 2026

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As Thursday’s local elections, in England, and Welsh Senedd and Scottish Parliament elections approach, Nigel Farage has been in full campaign mode, to the exclusion of doing any other aspect of his job – such as voting in the Commons.

However, the Guardian has put a fly in his ointment by revealing that the Reform leader accepted a £5 million personal donation from a long-term supporter, the British/Thai crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne (also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit), which he failed to declare to the relevant parliamentary authorities.

The donation fell neatly between Farage insisting he wouldn’t stand for parliament, and declaring that he’d changed his mind. To add to the public’s sense of unease, cutting barriers to crypto has been one of Reform’s main policies since the last general election.

He insists there was no wrongdoing on his part, as the gift was for personal use – although, the rules require new MPs to declare any donation or earnings from the previous 12 months that could be seen to have a political use… like £5 million to spend on security.

The internet went into mockery mode.

On Sunday, Farage was due to be interviewed by Laura Kuenssberg, who has traditionally thrown him some pretty softball questions. It would have been an opportunity for him to use a large platform for a last-minute pitch to the public of his party’s policies. He didn’t turn up.

The response was exactly what you’d expect.

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