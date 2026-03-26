US climate change

A Republican lawmaker said she doesn’t believe in climate change because it’s not in the Bible – 14 heaven-sent clapbacks

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Like us you probably won’t have come across Mary Franson before, but have a watch of this and you’ll be hard pressed to forget her.

A Republican lawmaker in Minnesota, Franson has been sharing her thoughts such as they are on why she isn’t overly convinced of the perils of climate change.

And when we say ‘not overly convinced’ we mean she totally, absolutely, 100% doesn’t believe in it. Because it’s not in the Bible.

And these people surely said it best.

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