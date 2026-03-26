A Republican lawmaker said she doesn’t believe in climate change because it’s not in the Bible – 14 heaven-sent clapbacks

US climate change

Like us you probably won’t have come across Mary Franson before, but have a watch of this and you’ll be hard pressed to forget her.

A Republican lawmaker in Minnesota, Franson has been sharing her thoughts such as they are on why she isn’t overly convinced of the perils of climate change.

And when we say ‘not overly convinced’ we mean she totally, absolutely, 100% doesn’t believe in it. Because it’s not in the Bible.

GOP Rep. Mary Franson says she’s not worried about climate change because it’s not in the Bible: “If you’ve read the Good Book, you know how it ends, and it’s not with climate change.” How can we expect Republicans to do serious work when they’re so proud about ignoring science? pic.twitter.com/Kv6IY1HWGa — Minnesota House DFL (@mnhouseDFL) March 24, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Get these people out of here. https://t.co/roIVjKmJ6Q — Boston Smalls (@smalls2672) March 25, 2026

2.

Nuclear warheads aren’t in the bible either. Guess we’re all safe. https://t.co/UNkIaTCtrH — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) March 25, 2026

3.

when I tried bringing up climate change to my mother she eventually just said, “ah well the Bible says the world ends in fire anyways!” these people are not living in the same world as us…yet they expect us to embrace their destructive delusions https://t.co/tJPADmUQxg — Big Time Socialist (@SocialistRage) March 25, 2026

4.

And she’s so proud and happy with herself after that speech. Parading her stupidity. — Alan P. Balutis (@AlanBalutis) March 24, 2026

5.

Has she read about Noah? — J.D. Scholten (@JDScholten) March 24, 2026

6.

This country is so fucked with people like this in charge. — (@4ForFore) March 25, 2026

7.