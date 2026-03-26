Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain said this country was ‘not built by immigrants’ and was schooled into next year

Politics history Rupert lowe takedowns

Restore Britain, the party set up by Nigel Farage’s once upon a time chum Rupert Lowe, has been having a long hard think on Twitter.

So long and hard that it’s decided that Britain was not built by immigrants. Oh no, it was built by ‘British men and women’. The ones that look like Rupert Lowe, presumably.

Britain was not 'built by immigrants'. It was built by British men and women. — Restore Britain (@RestoreBritain_) March 25, 2026

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up schooled into next year. And even though they probably knew what they were doing – didn’t they? – it made for a supremely satisfying read.

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You ought to be thankful that we live in a world where you can now just make things up and say it. Read books please. Or if that’s too much, fuckin shut up. — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) March 25, 2026

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I know this is bait … but seriously. 'Britain' didn't exist until 1707. Rupert Lowe's constituency town of Great Yarmouth, was founded by a French bishop — Herbert de Losinga. Before that, Norfolk had been colonised by the Romans and then by about 410 was home to Germanic… https://t.co/HrYz1YmLT1 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) March 25, 2026

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F-minus for history, you stupid racist dipshits! What the fuck is wrong with you oxygen-wasting, gene-pool-shallowing sacks of ambulatory shit? You couldn't find your own asshole with both hands, a map, and a flashlight up your mother's cunt, and yet here you are, rewriting the… — Spider D Thompson (@SpiderUncensor) March 25, 2026

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Britain was built by immigrants. https://t.co/5EcYUXfuk0 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) March 25, 2026

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So the Romans, Saxons, Vikings (and others) weren't immigrants? Britain is named after Britannia due to the Romans . . . 🤓 — Traverse (@traver8e) March 26, 2026

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This is going to destroy your tiny little mind, buddy. https://t.co/RM8D45zsPi pic.twitter.com/1qtLFOTkZS — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 25, 2026

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Exactly all these British men and women from… Early Hunter-Gatherers (c. 10,000 BC)

The First Farmers (c. 4,000 BC)

The Beaker People (c. 2,500 BC)

The Celts (c. 800 BC – 43 AD)

The Romans (43 AD – 410 AD)

Anglo-Saxons (5th Century – 1066)

The Vikings (8th Century – 11th… — Pix3lpro (@pix3lpro) March 25, 2026

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Wait until they find out where the Anglo-Saxons, Romans, Romans and Vikings came from… https://t.co/J9nS652WaH — Socialist Opera Singer (@OperaSocialist) March 25, 2026

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Actually it was – hope this helps. https://t.co/yxwXvKWOmw — Sam (@SamCKx) March 25, 2026

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Could someone tell me who built the first roads and bath houses in Britain? Fairly certain it was some Italians https://t.co/groKS6xhvO — Kela 🖤🤘 (@Lifeonwheels95) March 25, 2026

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