Politics history Rupert lowe takedowns

Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain said this country was ‘not built by immigrants’ and was schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated March 26th, 2026

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Restore Britain, the party set up by Nigel Farage’s once upon a time chum Rupert Lowe, has been having a long hard think on Twitter.

So long and hard that it’s decided that Britain was not built by immigrants. Oh no, it was built by ‘British men and women’. The ones that look like Rupert Lowe, presumably.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because they ended up schooled into next year. And even though they probably knew what they were doing – didn’t they? – it made for a supremely satisfying read.

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