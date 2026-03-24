This Aussie comic’s A++ takedown of Richard Madeley has just gone wildly viral and it’s brilliant

Entertainment Richard Madeley tv

Among the contestants on the second series of Amazon Prime’s Last One Laughing UK is Aussie comic Sam Campbell, who you might know from Taskmaster or loads of other places.

But it’s fair to say he’s probably one of the lesser known faces on the show but that surely won’t be for long because he is ace.

And we mention it because of this particular clip from the show which has just gone viral, Campbell’s A++ takedown of Richard Madeley from back in the day and no-one deserved it more than him.

Caught up with S2 of Last One Laughing UK, this bit with Sam Campbell destroyed me pic.twitter.com/1IdoBoBg0r — Jake Tropila (@JakeTropila) March 23, 2026

Bravo that man!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for him.

1.

I really love this show despite myself. I think the art of it is just ignoring that Jimmy Carr’s there and tuning into Bob Mortimer and Sam Campbell, who are geniuses https://t.co/pVH5XHWE4p — Ambivalent Rory (@roryisconfused) March 24, 2026

2.

The moment I saw him in the lineup I knew everyone was in danger — makelowinko (@makelowinko) March 24, 2026

3.

sam campbell hands down one of my favourite taskmaster contestants for this exact reason. he comes out with something like this at least once an episode “are you a child of divorce?” “they’re dynamite chicks” i love him https://t.co/2p85v43T96 — eli✨️ but fruity 🍑🍇🫐 (@elisparkles_) March 24, 2026

4.

I’d never heard of Sam Campbell until now, the blokes a legend, I think it might be between him and Romesh. — Jack Walsh aka Welsh Williams (@Bobthedog1967) March 24, 2026

5.

6.

I think he’s hilarious and will win this — GerryD (@gerryd84) March 24, 2026

7.

not ready for normal people to discover sam campbell after last one laughing like no hes mine and he’s weird and he’s not for you — ellen🥝🍉 (@kiwibefriendss) March 4, 2026

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Source @JakeTropila