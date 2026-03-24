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This Aussie comic’s A++ takedown of Richard Madeley has just gone wildly viral and it’s brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated March 24th, 2026

Among the contestants on the second series of Amazon Prime’s Last One Laughing UK is Aussie comic Sam Campbell, who you might know from Taskmaster or loads of other places.

But it’s fair to say he’s probably one of the lesser known faces on the show but that surely won’t be for long because he is ace.

And we mention it because of this particular clip from the show which has just gone viral, Campbell’s A++ takedown of Richard Madeley from back in the day and no-one deserved it more than him.

Bravo that man!

And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for him.

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