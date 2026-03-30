Celebrity Eddie marsan nigel farage

Eddie Marsan on the shadow being cast by Reform UK in the local elections totally nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated March 30th, 2026

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It’s a feature of Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning politics show that the most memorable moments – the really memorable moments – are nothing to do with politicians.

We’re thinking Joe Lycett – obviously – and people like Stephen Fry and Brian Cox and, in this case, actor Eddie Marsan.

The estimable character actor was on Sunday’s show and in this particular instance he was talking about Reform UK and the shadow Nigel Farage’s party was casting not just over May’s local elections but the entire country.

And he totally nailed it.

Boom.

Not everyone agreed with him obviously.

And that eye-opener of a response surely shows just what a challenge the local elections will be.

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Source @Haggis_UK