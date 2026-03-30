Eddie Marsan on the shadow being cast by Reform UK in the local elections totally nailed it

Celebrity Eddie marsan nigel farage

It’s a feature of Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning politics show that the most memorable moments – the really memorable moments – are nothing to do with politicians.

We’re thinking Joe Lycett – obviously – and people like Stephen Fry and Brian Cox and, in this case, actor Eddie Marsan.

The estimable character actor was on Sunday’s show and in this particular instance he was talking about Reform UK and the shadow Nigel Farage’s party was casting not just over May’s local elections but the entire country.

And he totally nailed it.

Eddie Marsan: "I don't want Reform anywhere near govt… as I grew up in the east end when we had the NF & BNP walking down Bethnal Green road… terrorising our Black & Asian neighbours… & it's a load of old crap."#bbclaurak: & you think that's where we are? EM: 100% pic.twitter.com/CqmnmYkBqy — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 29, 2026

Boom.

Well said Eddie Marsan: a neat summary of Reform’s dangerous populist nonsense — Lynne Murray (@Lynne_Murray007) March 29, 2026

Marsan captures the pattern precisely. Reform trades analytical rigour for emotional catharsis, yet populist frameworks collapse when tested against fiscal reality and trade policy. This aligns with my analysis of global economic governance. — Matthew Striker (@FootieGeekMatt) March 29, 2026

Eddie Marsan was spot on, there.

We've all seen Reform UK Ltd before. — Mark 🗺️🇺🇦🇲🇲 (@markofbattersea) March 29, 2026

Eddie is correct in what he is saying. The right wing rhetoric coming out of Reform harks back to racist groups from the past. They should be nowhere near Government. — Shelagh Marie Burke 💙 (@SBurke10) March 29, 2026

Spot on 👊@Nigel_Farage Reformed National Front will NEVER be anywhere near power! — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) March 29, 2026

Never thought I would agree with Eddie Marsan. He is so right on Reform. — Maureen (@becadjue) March 29, 2026

Not everyone agreed with him obviously.

How dare he smear millions of decent, hard-working, law-abiding British citizens of every ethnicity, the very people who support Reform UK, with such contemptible labels. This is the authentic politics of true fascism, the desperate attempt to silence and demonise any opposing… https://t.co/QCmqyH36Qy — Andrew James (@FreeNationTalk) March 29, 2026

And that eye-opener of a response surely shows just what a challenge the local elections will be.

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Source @Haggis_UK