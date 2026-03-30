Andrew Neil trolled Zack Polanski for daring to have a little bit of fun and this A++ response had him bang to rights

Politics andrew neil Zack Polanski

Say what you like about Zack Polanski – please! – but he appears to be taking the Green Party to previously unimaginable levels of popularity in the polls with May’s local elections set to be a serious test of how far he’s come.

Not everyone’s impressed with his style of leadership, obviously, and we say this with one particular person in mind, the BBC’s former political grand farage Andrew Neil who was so unimpressed he was moved to say this on Twitter.

We have this Green party leader dancing around like a demented numpty and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey mounting one stupid stunt after another. Polls currently give them around 35% of the vote combined. No wonder we are increasingly regarded as not a serious country. Because we’re… https://t.co/sGVLYlHdsy — Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 29, 2026

And while there was no end of on-point responses …

You voted to fuck our economy with brexit & for a posh clown for PM. Now you claim ZP dancing makes us unserious? Lmao. — Oliver (@OWS1892) March 29, 2026

Gone are the days when we had leaders of a party who never embarrassed themselves.

Oh wait. British PM👇 pic.twitter.com/sz9VEGTvAg — Richard Red Star (@richardxxx4) March 29, 2026

Yes Andrew, I’m sure you prefer your leaders to lie to Parliament, have parties while everyone’s locked away with Covid and give billions away in dodgy PPE contracts. God forbid Ed Davey does the Macarena. — Waqas🔶️ (@m0w4q45) March 29, 2026

Let politicians act like humans and not sociopathic lizards in human skin — Phoebe Truth Ⓐ☮︎ (@PhoebeGostick) March 29, 2026

The President of the USA dances around to YMCA. Give that the same effort, Andrew. And where were you when Boris was pratting around? Where was this energy then? — Oliver Klozoff (@OliKloz) March 29, 2026

The best one was surely this.

And while it would obviously be an overreaction to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one (we better take another look at that headline), a large part of it did. And they did it like this.

Oh, and this.

Yeah, demented numpty. Right pic.twitter.com/ra9OpMjTmB — uncle Monstrous Carb (@lowerformofwit) March 29, 2026

Because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here is what Neil had to say about it later.

It was a late night political talk show which didn’t take itself too seriously. And aspired to a sense of humour (needed after Question Time). I didn’t aspire to run the country. Or sit in parliament. So your analogy is pathetic. But thanks for reminding us all what a fun show… https://t.co/M4aKacQkYy — Andrew Neil (@afneil) March 30, 2026

Last word to @ZackPolanski.

Seem pretty bitter and twisted. And after years of injecting poison into Britain – disappeared off to France. We’ll keep dancing now you’re gone! 🕺🏽 https://t.co/xO1w9VrCs0 — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) March 29, 2026

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