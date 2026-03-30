Politics andrew neil Zack Polanski

Andrew Neil trolled Zack Polanski for daring to have a little bit of fun and this A++ response had him bang to rights

Poke Reporter. Updated March 30th, 2026

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Say what you like about Zack Polanski – please! – but he appears to be taking the Green Party to previously unimaginable levels of popularity in the polls with May’s local elections set to be a serious test of how far he’s come.

Not everyone’s impressed with his style of leadership, obviously, and we say this with one particular person in mind, the BBC’s former political grand farage Andrew Neil who was so unimpressed he was moved to say this on Twitter.

And while there was no end of on-point responses …

The best one was surely this.

And while it would obviously be an overreaction to suggest the entirety of the internet responded as one (we better take another look at that headline), a large part of it did. And they did it like this.

Oh, and this.

Because we’re never less than fair and balanced, here is what Neil had to say about it later.

Last word to @ZackPolanski.

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