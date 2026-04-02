Life artemis ii live tv

This young space fan has gone wildly viral for his excited and NSFW reply to the reporter who asked why he’d turned up to watch Artemis II blast off

Poke Reporter. Updated April 2nd, 2026

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Nasa’s launch of Artemis II passed without a hitch, and for the first time in 54 years, humans are on their way to the moon.

The mission will see four astronauts orbit the moon, travelling to the far side to capture images that may help scientists decide whether a lunar base could be an option at some future date.

Artemis II’s crew includes the first person of colour, the first woman, and the first Canadian to go to the moon.

Rumours that they’re wearing orange in honour of the president’s face have been greatly exaggerated.

While most of the world watched on screens, hundreds and thousands of miles from the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center, some lucky people got to see it all from nearby, including one young chap who became the vox pop of the month with his NSFW response to a reporter.

Watch what happened.

Straight to the point. The jury’s out on whether he said ‘frickin’ or ‘fuckin’, but either way, the internet loved it.

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This was a very common reaction.

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Source @mamaswati Image Screengrab, Screengrab