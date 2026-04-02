This young space fan has gone wildly viral for his excited and NSFW reply to the reporter who asked why he’d turned up to watch Artemis II blast off

Life artemis ii live tv

Nasa’s launch of Artemis II passed without a hitch, and for the first time in 54 years, humans are on their way to the moon.

Artemis II lifts off pic.twitter.com/RReiVlaM80 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2026

The mission will see four astronauts orbit the moon, travelling to the far side to capture images that may help scientists decide whether a lunar base could be an option at some future date.

Artemis II’s crew includes the first person of colour, the first woman, and the first Canadian to go to the moon.

FOX: Among the crew are the first woman, first person of color and first Canadian on a lunar mission. There's a lot of firsts happening. pic.twitter.com/TrTVpmmIdl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 1, 2026

Rumours that they’re wearing orange in honour of the president’s face have been greatly exaggerated.

While most of the world watched on screens, hundreds and thousands of miles from the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center, some lucky people got to see it all from nearby, including one young chap who became the vox pop of the month with his NSFW response to a reporter.

Watch what happened.

Why are you here? "We're going back to the fucking moon, that's why." The kids are ok. pic.twitter.com/ESENXvQbDg — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) April 1, 2026

Straight to the point. The jury’s out on whether he said ‘frickin’ or ‘fuckin’, but either way, the internet loved it.

1.

I wish to adopt this child immediately https://t.co/U2pBjuW5rY — Kristin Raworth 🇨🇦 (@KristinRaworth) April 2, 2026

2.

Perfectly said. That kid nailed it. Raw excitement for Artemis II as America returns to the frickin’ Moon. Pure American spirit shining through ahead of this historic launch. History in the making! — MAGA Force (@MAGAForceUSA) April 1, 2026

3.

Automatic GOAT status! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/chkV8FOfuk — Congressman Addison McDowell (@RepMcDowell) April 2, 2026

4.

Fully live and uncensored on CNN, I almost broke my neck on the double take when I heard this from across the room 🤣 — NickyX (@NickyXPhoto) April 1, 2026

5.

I can’t stop laughing at this video. It’s straight out of an 80s movie. Kid is gonna know up the internet. — Ministry of My Truth (@American_Made67) April 2, 2026

6.

That kid basically spoke for all of us. After the launch officially went off at 6:24 P.M. yesterday, the energy at Kennedy Space Center was on another level. — Elina Vibes (@elina_vibes) April 1, 2026

7.

8.

SpaceVision: This Kid is a LEGEND!

CNN Reporter gets a surprise answer about NASA’s launch of Artemis II. 🎙️Reporter "Why do you want to be here? Why do you love space? Why do you love being a part of history?" 🎙️ Kid: "We're going back to the fu*kin' moon, that's why!" pic.twitter.com/AVPZLkwwwV — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) April 1, 2026

9.

Kid just nailed it 😂 Straight facts: We're going back to the freakin' moon! No fluff needed. Legend in the making. 🚀🌕 — Young Pappi🧍‍♂️ (@Youngpappi__) April 1, 2026

10.

Kid makes a legendary statement If that doesn’t get sampled for a drum and bass tune there’s no justice on this world https://t.co/nNbkTXCfEr — Matt Daubney 🏏 (@MatthewDaubney) April 2, 2026

11.

Dudes only want one thing and it’s to go back to the fricken moon https://t.co/SzOw8piUGC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 1, 2026

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I mean it may not have a ton of actual value but holy shit it’s still pretty cool https://t.co/GU5hfkCDSp — the Mr. T Experience (@TVGenius) April 2, 2026

14.

This kid gets it. 😂https://t.co/7tBN4SpTZC — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) April 1, 2026

15.

This was a very common reaction.

This is one of the few times I'm ok hearing a kid swear https://t.co/d7bGuvh2xc — Dead A'side (@Diamondwhits) April 2, 2026

READ MORE

If the Brits had won the space race, this funky 1949 design might have been the first fit on the moon – 17 out-of-this-world reactions

Source @mamaswati Image Screengrab, Screengrab