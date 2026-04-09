Politics ceasefire JD Vance lebanon

JD Vance said it was a ‘misunderstanding’ that the Middle East ceasefire would actually involve cease firing and was fact checked into oblivion

Saul Hutson. Updated April 9th, 2026

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It’s no wonder JD Vance doesn’t like speaking in public unless he can just call his boss and put the phone up to the microphone.

When Vance has to actually speak for himself, he can’t stop putting his foot in his mouth.

After the White House went out of its way to praise itself for bringing peace to the Middle East (only necessary because of their own reckless bombing), more bombs were dropped overnight even after a ceasefire was agreed to.

That’s not how ceasefire’s work.

Except Vance says there’s a loophole. Don’t worry, it’s totally cool, because Lebanon wasn’t included.

There’s only one problem with Vance’s logic: everyone saw the terms of the ceasefire.

The fact checkers came out in swarms to put the VP in his place.

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