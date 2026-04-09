JD Vance said it was a ‘misunderstanding’ that the Middle East ceasefire would actually involve cease firing and was fact checked into oblivion

Politics ceasefire JD Vance lebanon

It’s no wonder JD Vance doesn’t like speaking in public unless he can just call his boss and put the phone up to the microphone.

When Vance has to actually speak for himself, he can’t stop putting his foot in his mouth.

After the White House went out of its way to praise itself for bringing peace to the Middle East (only necessary because of their own reckless bombing), more bombs were dropped overnight even after a ceasefire was agreed to.

That’s not how ceasefire’s work.

Except Vance says there’s a loophole. Don’t worry, it’s totally cool, because Lebanon wasn’t included.

JD Vance: “I think this comes from a legitimate misunderstanding. I think the Iranians thought the ceasefire included Lebanon, and it just didn’t. We never made that promise, we never indicated that was gonna be the case.” pic.twitter.com/XMEMrDvxe1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

There’s only one problem with Vance’s logic: everyone saw the terms of the ceasefire.

The fact checkers came out in swarms to put the VP in his place.

1.

It’s literally #10 in the plan that Trump posted and the admin circulated? I’m looking right at it. https://t.co/dsVfEyScML pic.twitter.com/qvyFEAhdpZ — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) April 8, 2026

2.

Forget misunderstanding and technicalities – the Israelis massacred so many people on Beirut today and the US VP is almost bragging that the innocent civilians of Lebanon will not be protected by a ceasefire. Ghouls. https://t.co/0quzM3kDHt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 8, 2026

3.

Forget misunderstanding and technicalities – the Israelis massacred so many people on Beirut today and the US VP is almost bragging that the innocent civilians of Lebanon will not be protected by a ceasefire. Ghouls. https://t.co/0quzM3kDHt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 8, 2026

4.

Oh, OK, JD. The cease-fire never covered Lebanon even though the Pakistani Prime Minister who mediated the deal and was told to announce it explicitly said it did. Somehow, according to him, all attacks had to stop against the US’s allies (Gulf State tyrannies) but not Iran’s. https://t.co/hWvUE4Z9qG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 8, 2026

5.

This might be pure incompetence, which would not be out of character for this administration, but it’s just as likely that Trump & Co. knew the parties weren’t on the same page but simply didn’t care. They were desperate for an off-ramp—temporary as it may be—and they took it. https://t.co/vpL2D1PfaM — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 8, 2026

6.

Pakistan even says it did, Shillbilly Vance. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 8, 2026

7.