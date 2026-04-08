US donald trump JD Vance

Donald Trump just sent JD Vance straight to voicemail in front of a crowd and no-one’s ever deserved it more

Saul Hutson. Updated April 8th, 2026

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Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: JD Vance humiliated himself in public trying to suck up to Donald Trump.

This time, it happened in Hungary, where Vance was campaigning for noted dictator Viktor Orban (we’ll get to that in a minute.)

The US VP didn’t have anything meaningful to talk about, so he decided instead to just call his boss on the phone in front of everyone. It went about as bad as you can imagine.

After Vance finally does get through, Trump’s initial reaction sounds like an annoyed friend who accidentally picked up.

Forget how incredibly cringey this whole charade is, what the hell is the Vice President of the United States doing in Hungary campaigning for a dictator anyways?

The Twitter community had a lot of thoughts on Trump’s phone settings, Vance’s politicking, and Hungary’s elections.

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