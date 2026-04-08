Donald Trump just sent JD Vance straight to voicemail in front of a crowd and no-one’s ever deserved it more

US donald trump JD Vance

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: JD Vance humiliated himself in public trying to suck up to Donald Trump.

This time, it happened in Hungary, where Vance was campaigning for noted dictator Viktor Orban (we’ll get to that in a minute.)

The US VP didn’t have anything meaningful to talk about, so he decided instead to just call his boss on the phone in front of everyone. It went about as bad as you can imagine.

JD Vance tries to call Trump at a Viktor Orbán rally and gets sent to voicemail pic.twitter.com/Dby5sVfHwN — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

After Vance finally does get through, Trump’s initial reaction sounds like an annoyed friend who accidentally picked up.

JD Vance puts an annoyed Trump on speakerphone at a Viktor Orbán rally: “Hi. JD, could you give me a second? I’m just… uh…” pic.twitter.com/nVpRmpTNYu — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

Forget how incredibly cringey this whole charade is, what the hell is the Vice President of the United States doing in Hungary campaigning for a dictator anyways?

If the president wasn’t threatening genocide against another country tonight, his vice president openly interfering in a foreign electing to boost the sitting neofascist leader would be the biggest story of the day https://t.co/INCSwX5Pqf — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 7, 2026

I love it — JD Vance comes to a foreign country to openly campaign for a candidate ahead of an election, and then accuses other countries of interfering in those very elections. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 7, 2026

The Twitter community had a lot of thoughts on Trump’s phone settings, Vance’s politicking, and Hungary’s elections.

1.

Lmfaoooooo I’m crying he got Vance on do not disturb https://t.co/nPMkT2zJ6s — Doom Coming (@Getthebagcoach) April 7, 2026

2.

He’s beyond embarrassing. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 7, 2026

3.

You know Trump was just staring at his phone the entire time https://t.co/qrXOgbQHJn — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) April 8, 2026

4.

If this isn’t the most perfect metaphor, I don’t know what is. Trump doesn’t take phone calls fr people when they’re not directly and immediately useful to him. He is entirely devoid of both loyalty and foresight. — juju (@julest10003) April 7, 2026

5.

The fact that he turned it off speaker for the second attempt😭 — Aspen goes birding⛸️ (@birdmoder) April 7, 2026

6.

I’d make fun of Vance for trying to pull a stunt like this without setting it up in advance but it’s well within the realm of possibility that Trump did agree to take his call from the rally in advance and then just didn’t feel like doing it. https://t.co/UUEeNqrOvv — Alex Kelly (@AlexJKelly) April 8, 2026

7.