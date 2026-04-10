Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump isn’t the same man he was 10 years ago and the internet replied as one

Politics donald trump marjorie taylor greene

On her latest press tour, Marjorie Taylor Greene has combined “too little, too late” with “better late than never.” The result: a whole bunch of “We told you so.”

MTG joined up with fellow Truth Social victim, Alex Jones, to prattle on about how Donald Trump used to be worth supporting, but now, not so much.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “You may have supported President Trump for 10 years like I did… but this is not the same man.” “The American people have to open their eyes and deal with reality and deal with truth.” “This is not the same man that we supported.” pic.twitter.com/2i2ZHIIxKp — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 9, 2026

The 180 degree turn on Trump from one of his staunchest supporters would be heartening if it wasn’t halfway through his second Presidential term.

So yes, it’s good to see MTG acknowledge that Trump is not good for the country (or the world). The only problem is that the world is now on fire because of him, and she played a big role in making that happen.

Twitter was in no mood to praise MTG for her light bulb moment.

1.

He’s the same narcissistic sociopath he’s always been Marjorie. You just refused to acknowledge it for too long and helped enable what we have today. — sam (@riverwalk99) April 9, 2026

2.

Hilary Clinton called it nine years ago@mtgreenee should have listened, no use her crying now and claim she wasn’t warned pic.twitter.com/uB6vSRm7vv — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) April 9, 2026

3.

Nah. He the same man https://t.co/S1WbBo9zHd — Uncle Daddy Wee-Yum (@MrGee54) April 9, 2026

4.

Y’all put blinders on for him because of your racism. PLEASE EAT A DICK! https://t.co/WM9cNufbBA — 🦂THEE Auntie with no kids♏️ (@prmade313raised) April 9, 2026

5.