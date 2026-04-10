Politics donald trump marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Trump isn’t the same man he was 10 years ago and the internet replied as one

Saul Hutson. Updated April 10th, 2026

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On her latest press tour, Marjorie Taylor Greene has combined “too little, too late” with “better late than never.” The result: a whole bunch of “We told you so.”

MTG joined up with fellow Truth Social victim, Alex Jones, to prattle on about how Donald Trump used to be worth supporting, but now, not so much.

The 180 degree turn on Trump from one of his staunchest supporters would be heartening if it wasn’t halfway through his second Presidential term.

So yes, it’s good to see MTG acknowledge that Trump is not good for the country (or the world). The only problem is that the world is now on fire because of him, and she played a big role in making that happen.

Twitter was in no mood to praise MTG for her light bulb moment.

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