Twitter boomers parody

15 times the parody boomer account ‘John & Margaret’ hilariously knocked it out of the park

David Harris. Updated April 12th, 2026

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We don’t doubt for a moment that the Baby Boomer generation have lived through some tough times, as they’re very fond of reminding us.

Yet, despite living through the three-day week and the eye-watering interest rates of the 1970s, people aged 61 and over still own 56% of the UK’s housing wealth (compared to the 10% owned by the under 40s), and around 80% of the total private wealth in the country.

And yet you’ll still see a certain kind of Boomer piping up that this is the fault of the young’ uns and their inability to properly look after their own finances.

Well now there’s a rather brilliant Twitter account parodying these attitudes. Introducing John & Margaret who are doing such a good job that they’re fooling a lot of people into thinking they’re a real couple.

Here’s their profile pic, followed by some of their choice Twitterings.

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Source @ukboomers Image Pexels