15 times the parody boomer account ‘John & Margaret’ hilariously knocked it out of the park

Twitter boomers parody

We don’t doubt for a moment that the Baby Boomer generation have lived through some tough times, as they’re very fond of reminding us.

Yet, despite living through the three-day week and the eye-watering interest rates of the 1970s, people aged 61 and over still own 56% of the UK’s housing wealth (compared to the 10% owned by the under 40s), and around 80% of the total private wealth in the country.

And yet you’ll still see a certain kind of Boomer piping up that this is the fault of the young’ uns and their inability to properly look after their own finances.

Well now there’s a rather brilliant Twitter account parodying these attitudes. Introducing John & Margaret who are doing such a good job that they’re fooling a lot of people into thinking they’re a real couple.

Here’s their profile pic, followed by some of their choice Twitterings.

1.

What a lovely day in Surrey. Margaret and I walked past the fields we saved from a developer who wanted 4 houses on them. Wish the children lived closer but they say they can't afford it. We managed on £28,000. They just won't try. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/veNCQ50NbC — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 7, 2026

2.

Our lovely little holiday home in Cornwall. Our daughter asked if she could stay there with the kids this summer. Honey, we'd love to but it's booked on Airbnb all through August. £400 a night. We're not a charity. She earns £35,000 a year she can find a Travelodge. pic.twitter.com/b2N5DqMV5p — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 6, 2026

3.

Our garden this spring. The gardener charged us £1,100 this month. My eyes nearly popped out. Our whole pension will go on upkeep at this rate and people say boomers are privileged. We just want to enjoy our modest little patch in peace. 🌿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9pabdtYltL — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 6, 2026

4.

Tenants in our third buy to let complaining about a bit of damp again. This generation wants everything handed to them. Margaret's horse costs us £800 a month and you don't hear us moaning. Open a window and get on with it. pic.twitter.com/jt06KKfwP4 — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 6, 2026

5.

We're not political but the last thing any government should do is take from vulnerable pensioners. At our age it's very hard to move and the costs of maintaining a five bed in Surrey aren't cheap. We couldn't possibly downsize. https://t.co/u2PSLzlGlr — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 5, 2026

6.

What a lovely place. We nearly bought there in 1997 for £90,000 but Margaret said two homes was enough. Now it's worth £1.2 million. Our only regret in life. We do still get to see it once a year from the cruise ship deck though. https://t.co/HYu1ZV2sQv — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 6, 2026

7.

A lovely young couple moved into our street. Paid £1.8 million. He says he works at a hedge fund. I didn't know there was that much money in hedges. See? No fancy degree needed. I bet he doesn't waste his money on matcha. It's all about priorities.🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fxGB3HHeoq — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 6, 2026

8.

Every generation has their fight. Our parents stormed Normandy. We fight developers, ungrateful tenants and rising cruise prices. Our grandchildren fight the idea of responsibility. Nobody asked me if I wanted a mortgage and a job at the post office. I just got one. 🇬🇧 https://t.co/bSmvtEjXzK — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 8, 2026

9.

Our little home. Bought in 1982 for £28,000. Just a modest family home in Surrey with a bit of a garden. I remember picking up extra shifts at the post office that summer to save for the deposit. We were so young. Apparently it's worth £1.5 million now but to us it's just home.… pic.twitter.com/GfmBKbi6LV — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 5, 2026

10.

11.

12.

13.

Cancel the Netflix and make coffee at home. That's £30 a month saved already. In two years that's £720. Nearly enough for a deposit in 1982. Not sure what the problem is. 🇬🇧 — John & Margaret (@ukboomers) April 6, 2026

14.

15.

Source @ukboomers Image Pexels