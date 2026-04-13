US JD Vance

23 funniest things people are saying about JD Vance after he sets course to become the most failing VP ever

John Plunkett. Updated April 13th, 2026

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Spare a thought – only kidding – for JD Vance, whose ventures overseas on behalf of his president don’t always (ever) appear to go to plan.

His latest diplomatic own goal saw him bust a gut to get Trump best buddy Viktor Orbán returned to power in Hungary, only for his very public show of support to end with Orbán being summarily kicked out after 16 years in power.

At least you get your emails, right JD?

It didn’t go overly well in Pakistan either, where Vance failed to bring an end to Trump’s war with Iran despite claiming to have won the war on multiple occasions. Just imagine how bad it would be going if Trump had lost.

And that wasn’t all, as these people were only too happy to remind him, and what a thing of beauty it turned out to be. No, not you, JD.

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