23 funniest things people are saying about JD Vance after he sets course to become the most failing VP ever

US JD Vance

Spare a thought – only kidding – for JD Vance, whose ventures overseas on behalf of his president don’t always (ever) appear to go to plan.

His latest diplomatic own goal saw him bust a gut to get Trump best buddy Viktor Orbán returned to power in Hungary, only for his very public show of support to end with Orbán being summarily kicked out after 16 years in power.

JD Vance puts an annoyed Trump on speakerphone at a Viktor Orbán rally: “Hi. JD, could you give me a second? I’m just… uh…” pic.twitter.com/nVpRmpTNYu — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026

At least you get your emails, right JD?

It didn’t go overly well in Pakistan either, where Vance failed to bring an end to Trump’s war with Iran despite claiming to have won the war on multiple occasions. Just imagine how bad it would be going if Trump had lost.

JD Vance: “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. And I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the US. So, we go back to the US having not come to an agreement … they have chosen not to accept our terms” pic.twitter.com/uqFnwVT76g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2026

And that wasn’t all, as these people were only too happy to remind him, and what a thing of beauty it turned out to be. No, not you, JD.

1.

Jd Vance is so hated that being associated with him can make you lose an election on a different continent 😭 https://t.co/wn7AHtseac — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) April 12, 2026

2.

visits the pope → pope dies leads Iran negotiations → talks collapse flies to Hungary to prop up Orbán → Orbán loses in a landslide Man’s got a streak. pic.twitter.com/Xx9I2HIwtc — Election Enjoyer 🇺🇸 (@ElxMapping) April 12, 2026

3.

JD Vance had a horrific week. He was humiliated in Pakistan, and in Hungary his pleas to elect authoritarian kleptocrat Viktor Orban were met by Hungarians telling him to go fuck himself. All this on top of being the most hated VP in modern history. 😂🤣👇pic.twitter.com/fkmtMsto3D — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 12, 2026

4.

JD Vance visited the Pope and then the Pope died. He visited Iran to end the war and the war hasn’t ended. He visited Hungary to campaign for Viktor Orbán and Viktor Orbán lost. But at least he can get through a trophy ceremony without….. Oh, right. pic.twitter.com/PFOgV571TI — Evan (@daviddunn177) April 12, 2026

5.

JD Vance is on a historic roll: He campaigns for AfD in Germany – they lose. Invited the Pope to come to US for Trump’s big event – Pope refuses. Leads peace negotiations with Iran – fails miserably. Campaigns in Hungary for Orbán – who gets smoked. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 12, 2026

6.

So far, Vance’s foreign policy record is yelling at Zelensky for not thanking Trump enough, campaigning for AfD in Germany and Orban in Hungary, getting rejected by the Pope on his invite to the US, and failing in the Iran negotiations. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 12, 2026

7.

I fucking love the fact that JD legit thought he could keep his hands clean in this whole shitshow and Trump was like, “nope. Now you’re the face of it.” FAFO couch fucker.

Good luck running for president, war monger 😂😂😂 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 12, 2026

8.

JD Vance closing the deal in Hungary and Iran pic.twitter.com/nTnVxMiCBx — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) April 12, 2026

9.

JD Vance: * Converts to Catholicism, publicly rebuked by two consecutive popes

* Nearly loses the Ohio Senate seat in the Biden midterm

* Iran negotiations that somehow resulted in a blockade of a blockade

* Endorses Orban, thus ending his 16-year rule — Sam Biederman (@Biedersam) April 12, 2026

10.

11.

>Talks to the pope, the pope dies

>Endorses Orban, Orban is losing the election

>Talks to Iran, negotiations immediately fail Is this guy just cursed? pic.twitter.com/nNS3owCRxO — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) April 12, 2026

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