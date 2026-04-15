Politics donald trump Iran Keir Starmer

Donald Trump threatened to rip up the UK-US trade agreement over Iran and Keir Starmer’s response really wasn’t messing around

John Plunkett. Updated April 15th, 2026

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Donald Trump is famously unhappy with Keir Starmer’s refusal to follow him into the Iran war.

And he’s now so unhappy that he’s threatened to do the one thing Trump loves to do even more than drop bombs on people – unleash the tariffs!

Here’s what the president said about the state of UK-US relations right now.

‘Well, it’s been better, but it’s sad. And we gave them a good trade deal, better than I had to, which can always be changed.

‘It’s the relationship where when we asked them for help, they were not there when we needed them, they were not there when we didn’t need them. They were not there, and they still aren’t there.’

What’s the tariffs on handbags right now? Asking for a friend.

And we mention it because the point was put to Keir Starmer by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey at PMQs today and Starmer’s response had people cheering, even people who don’t like Starmer. Well, some of them.

Boom.

Source @PolitlcsUK