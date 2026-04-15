Donald Trump threatened to rip up the UK-US trade agreement over Iran and Keir Starmer’s response really wasn’t messing around

Politics donald trump Iran Keir Starmer

Donald Trump is famously unhappy with Keir Starmer’s refusal to follow him into the Iran war.

And he’s now so unhappy that he’s threatened to do the one thing Trump loves to do even more than drop bombs on people – unleash the tariffs!

Here’s what the president said about the state of UK-US relations right now.

‘Well, it’s been better, but it’s sad. And we gave them a good trade deal, better than I had to, which can always be changed. ‘It’s the relationship where when we asked them for help, they were not there when we needed them, they were not there when we didn’t need them. They were not there, and they still aren’t there.’

What’s the tariffs on handbags right now? Asking for a friend.

And we mention it because the point was put to Keir Starmer by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey at PMQs today and Starmer’s response had people cheering, even people who don’t like Starmer. Well, some of them.

🚨 WATCH: Keir Starmer says he will not “yield” to Donald Trump after he threatened to rip up the UK-US trade deal over Iran “I am not going to change my mind. I am not going to yield. It is not in our national interest to join this war” pic.twitter.com/ewlwD010FA — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 15, 2026

Boom.

At least he has a backbone for once. America need to clean up its own mess. — titanic (@TylerHar2002) April 15, 2026

Trump threatened to rip up the UK-US trade deal if Britain didn’t join his Iran war Starmer’s response: ‘I will not yield. It is not in our national interest.’ Trump is threatening allies to join his losing war. And they’re laughing at him. Embarrassing pic.twitter.com/gYorBhMFLp — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 15, 2026

What a decent politician, weldone Keir. 👏 — Peterson O. A. (@peetahson) April 15, 2026

BREAKING : This is VERY BASED 🔥 🇬🇧PM Kier Starmer : 🔥 “I will not be moved by pressure. This war serves no interest of my nation. Though many seek to bend my SPINE, I will not yield — not even for TRUMP.” 🔥 Look at the AURA of this man. What a leader 👏🫡 pic.twitter.com/DKCvpIwZRO — InfoGram (@_InfoGram_) April 15, 2026

Keir showing Trump his strength and stands since the war pic.twitter.com/yPc8dpzQhv — C. N. Ebere (@cn_ebere) April 15, 2026

Source @PolitlcsUK