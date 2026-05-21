Stephen Miller giddily explaining what kind of manly man works for Donald Trump on Fox News is your cringe watch of the day

Politics donald trumpp Fox News Stephen miller

The sycophancy of the Donald Trump White House is real and it is disgusting.

Nobody in the President’s inner circle is even trying to hide it anymore.

The most recent public confession of love comes from Stephen Miller.

On a recent appearance on Fox News, the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff exposed the very bizarre sense of pride Miller takes in his role as one of Trump’s many ass kissers.

Here he is discussing how it feels to work for the big orange man.

Miller: Any man who works for President Trump is a man that is very, very strong and self-assured in his role. There’s nothing better for your self-confidence than being able to work for President Trump. pic.twitter.com/4N4CVLVEuZ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2026

Just two bros going blow for blow in a game of, “Who Can Pucker Up Stronger to the President?”

Everyone online was appropriately horrified by this gross flirting session.

1.

Lol, any man who works for Trump has to sell his soul and kiss his ass, that isn’t manly or self confidence — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) May 21, 2026

2.

Ass kissing is self confidence for these tools. 😂 https://t.co/NQR9iFoVHj — J (@Jen22Colorado) May 21, 2026

3.

To work for him you must be devoid of character, integrity, and principle. — TXresistance (@XresistanceT) May 21, 2026

4.

Oh my god, this is embarrassing. https://t.co/aydA0KDYrg — Walter J. Black (@captain_stavros) May 21, 2026

5.

6.

lol. Any man who works for Trump sheds all autonomy and independent thought to do whatever the fuck the cult leader tells him to do. — Blobert (@Bob_Joober) May 21, 2026

7.