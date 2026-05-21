Politics donald trumpp Fox News Stephen miller

Stephen Miller giddily explaining what kind of manly man works for Donald Trump on Fox News is your cringe watch of the day

Saul Hutson. Updated May 21st, 2026

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The sycophancy of the Donald Trump White House is real and it is disgusting.

Nobody in the President’s inner circle is even trying to hide it anymore.

The most recent public confession of love comes from Stephen Miller.

On a recent appearance on Fox News, the President’s Deputy Chief of Staff exposed the very bizarre sense of pride Miller takes in his role as one of Trump’s many ass kissers.

Here he is discussing how it feels to work for the big orange man.

Just two bros going blow for blow in a game of, “Who Can Pucker Up Stronger to the President?”

Everyone online was appropriately horrified by this gross flirting session.

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