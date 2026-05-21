Donald Trump took a break from objectifying women to objectify men for once during this bizarre US Coast Guard graduation speech

Politics coast guard donald trump men

The United States Coast Guard picked Donald Trump as their keynote speaker and they suffered the consequences.

On a day when families and friends gathered to celebrate the achievement of these hard-working graduates, they instead had to listen to the President drone on and on about himself.

That is, until he started to notice the young men in the audience. At that point, he started to call up individuals so he could evaluate them like he’s running a Mr. America body building competition.

Trump: I hate good looking men. We also have the only cadet who earned a perfect score on every single fitness test. I wanna check him out. Look at the muscles on this guy. pic.twitter.com/UwyQg5EuWo — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

Most people remember their graduation day forever. These men will, too. Just for all the wrong reasons.

Everyone on Twitter expressed great regret for the men who had to deal with the President’s leering eye.

1.

My criticism of this speech going into it was going to be that the President made it about himself and not the cadets—but BOY did he make it about the cadets. https://t.co/xvE05UY8Iu — James Martin (@MartinforFL) May 21, 2026

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it sucks that the first gay president is orange Hitler https://t.co/Junv0A2ueW — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) May 20, 2026

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I knew he was going to feel him up — Donbas Samizdat (Донбасс Самиздат) (@DonbasDIY) May 20, 2026

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