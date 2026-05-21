Politics coast guard donald trump men

Donald Trump took a break from objectifying women to objectify men for once during this bizarre US Coast Guard graduation speech

Saul Hutson. Updated May 21st, 2026

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The United States Coast Guard picked Donald Trump as their keynote speaker and they suffered the consequences.

On a day when families and friends gathered to celebrate the achievement of these hard-working graduates, they instead had to listen to the President drone on and on about himself.

That is, until he started to notice the young men in the audience. At that point, he started to call up individuals so he could evaluate them like he’s running a Mr. America body building competition.

Most people remember their graduation day forever. These men will, too. Just for all the wrong reasons.

Everyone on Twitter expressed great regret for the men who had to deal with the President’s leering eye.

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