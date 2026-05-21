Politics donald trump third term

Donald Trump is now talking about serving a third and maybe even fourth Presidential term – 15 constitutional clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated May 21st, 2026

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One of the most disturbing qualities of Donald Trump is how comfortable he is sharing his corrupt strategies with the public. His fans love it, his detractors loathe it.

The longer he stays in power, the more brazen he becomes with his threats and guarantees.

One of the recurring plans Trump consistently parrots: serving a third term as President of the United States.

It is un-Constitutional to serve more than two Presidential terms. But that hasn’t kept Trump from publicly stating that he wants to stay in the White House well into the future.

Here he is speaking to Coast Guard graduating cadets and speaking about even a FOURTH term.

Nobody wants this. Not the people, not the government, not the Constitution.

And yet here is Trump, harder to stomp out than a cockroach, promising he ain’t leaving.

The response on Twitter was a hard, “no.”

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