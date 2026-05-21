Donald Trump is now talking about serving a third and maybe even fourth Presidential term – 15 constitutional clap backs

Politics donald trump third term

One of the most disturbing qualities of Donald Trump is how comfortable he is sharing his corrupt strategies with the public. His fans love it, his detractors loathe it.

The longer he stays in power, the more brazen he becomes with his threats and guarantees.

One of the recurring plans Trump consistently parrots: serving a third term as President of the United States.

It is un-Constitutional to serve more than two Presidential terms. But that hasn’t kept Trump from publicly stating that he wants to stay in the White House well into the future.

Here he is speaking to Coast Guard graduating cadets and speaking about even a FOURTH term.

Trump: I’m going to be here in 2028, maybe I’ll be here in ’32 too. pic.twitter.com/iCYTEniIXT — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 20, 2026

Nobody wants this. Not the people, not the government, not the Constitution.

And yet here is Trump, harder to stomp out than a cockroach, promising he ain’t leaving.

The response on Twitter was a hard, “no.”

1.

my theory is that Trump has been told by his doctor that he’s dying. https://t.co/thrApcoZWZ — grizzy (@Furbeti) May 20, 2026

2.

Even his body is disagreeing with him pic.twitter.com/9HYl51SOww — Ryan ‘All Day News’ Anderson (@Ryans_Ramblings) May 20, 2026

3.

Trump is making clear and loudly stating he will not be handing over ever. And Americans will literally wait till then and act shocked when he does a far bigger staging that his 2020 insurrection and gets his army to keep him in power. Impeach the maniac now! — (@MindOfJera) May 20, 2026

4.

you know the Republican Supreme Court is going to make some 22nd Amendment exception just for him. https://t.co/8sxE3miCio — sean (@_sn_n) May 21, 2026

5.

He’s confessing to seditious conspiracy to Coast Guard graduates, after stealing $1.8 billion from the Treasury for J6ers & pardoning himself from tax fraud. This is a demented messianic narcissist in free fall—the most dangerous constellation of psychopathologies known to man. https://t.co/1YpJGMTjaw — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist (@jimstewartson) May 20, 2026

6.

Honestly, the trouble this country is in hasn’t even really gotten started. He will not leave peacefully. We are in deep shit. https://t.co/Xflf6yalyV — Luke Thomas Gets Political (LTGP) (@LTGetsPolitical) May 20, 2026

7.