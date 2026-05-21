Jeff Bezos just called Donald Trump ‘mature’ and ‘disciplined’ and in a related story, Amazon is completely sold out of horse manure

Politics donald trump jeff bezos

Jeff Bezos has enough money to buy anything on the planet but he still can’t afford a sense of integrity.

The Amazon founder went on CNBC recently to talk about a bunch of things, but specifically, how he feels about Donald Trump.

Never has the difference between the haves and the have nots been more clear than when Bezos gave this assessment of the big orange blob running the White House.

Bezos on Trump: “I think he’s a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term. Trump has lots of good ideas. He’s been right about a lot of things. You have to give him credit where credit is due.” pic.twitter.com/VPyFUGRJZs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2026

Translation: I WANT MOAR MONIES.

Bezos’ soulless evaluation of a clearly mentally, physically, and morally decaying President was picked apart in the replies.

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You’d think that someone this rich wouldn’t feel the need to lie for money. But you would be wrong. https://t.co/NC1XMi6ZMV — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) May 20, 2026

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1. Trump has lots of good ideas” is billionaire-speak for “he is cutting my taxes and regulations.”

2. It is insane, INSANE, for anyone to claim Trump is “more mature, more disciplined” now when he just the other week posted online 50 times in a span of just 3 overnight hours,… https://t.co/FCy3BzTufA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 20, 2026

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He literally tore down a third of the White House on a fucking whim, pardoned the January 6th attackers and bombed a girls school.

But sure. https://t.co/RyGz17vh4L — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 20, 2026

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no sane person can believe this if Bezos ever had integrity, his riches have destroyed it https://t.co/8XDrLrcHTy — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) May 20, 2026

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Every time you lazily order a $39.95 electric toothbrush off Amazon, the profits go to this guy. https://t.co/s5PdwTuWdv — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 20, 2026

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