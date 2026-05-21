Politics donald trump jeff bezos

Jeff Bezos just called Donald Trump ‘mature’ and ‘disciplined’ and in a related story, Amazon is completely sold out of horse manure

Saul Hutson. Updated May 21st, 2026

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Jeff Bezos has enough money to buy anything on the planet but he still can’t afford a sense of integrity.

The Amazon founder went on CNBC recently to talk about a bunch of things, but specifically, how he feels about Donald Trump.

Never has the difference between the haves and the have nots been more clear than when Bezos gave this assessment of the big orange blob running the White House.

Translation: I WANT MOAR MONIES.

Bezos’ soulless evaluation of a clearly mentally, physically, and morally decaying President was picked apart in the replies.

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