Trump’s top economic advisor said people are paying more for fuel because they’re just so optimistic about the future – 15 premium grade clap backs

US donald trump economy

Things are pretty dire in America these days. Everything costs more. Everyone is making less. And everyone in the Trump Administration wants you to believe that this is all a good thing.

The number one poster boy for this line of gaslighting is Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett.

Not only does Hassett constantly go on TV with horrible and inaccurate updates, he spreads the disinformation with a grin he seems phsyically incapable of wiping off his face.

Here is Hassett trying to rationalize his way out of exploding prices in America.

Hassett: “People are spending more on gas, but they’re also spending more on everything else — not just groceries, but restaurants and so on. I think that’s a sign you see when people are optimistic about the future.” pic.twitter.com/MGTwnxsllt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 31, 2026

Anybody with a credit card bill can tell Hassett’s line of thinking is total horse manure and they weren’t afraid to attack him, and that horrible grin of his, in the replies.

1.

“Everything costs more and that’s a good thing” is a CRAZY economic message from the White House https://t.co/it9u0PRLtX — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) May 31, 2026

2.

This man is a fucking idiot. https://t.co/Ev8WNj8lRj — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 31, 2026

3.

I have seen this fucking weirdo say this exact thing multiple times now and I just cannot figure out for the fucking life of me why he thinks saying we’re spending more on everything is a sign of optimism. It’s a sign that everything is more fucking expensive Kevin. You Fucking… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 31, 2026

4.

This is the craziest, most delusional framing ever. https://t.co/MTtSGPBGW3 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 1, 2026

5.

We’ve reached the “actually high gas prices are good” part of the discourse. https://t.co/7G9JpgtCLl — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 31, 2026

6.

Perfect encapsulation of the Trump regime brand: evil and dumb https://t.co/mNcUbGvaKB — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) May 31, 2026

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