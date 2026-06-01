US donald trump economy

Trump’s top economic advisor said people are paying more for fuel because they’re just so optimistic about the future – 15 premium grade clap backs

Saul Hutson. Updated June 1st, 2026

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Things are pretty dire in America these days. Everything costs more. Everyone is making less. And everyone in the Trump Administration wants you to believe that this is all a good thing.

The number one poster boy for this line of gaslighting is Donald Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, Kevin Hassett.

Not only does Hassett constantly go on TV with horrible and inaccurate updates, he spreads the disinformation with a grin he seems phsyically incapable of wiping off his face.

Here is Hassett trying to rationalize his way out of exploding prices in America.

Anybody with a credit card bill can tell Hassett’s line of thinking is total horse manure and they weren’t afraid to attack him, and that horrible grin of his, in the replies.

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