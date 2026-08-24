Donald Trump’s truly odd way of waving the green flag to start his Freedom 250 Grand Prix saw the piss-taking go from 0 to 100 in 60 seconds – 21 savage takedowns

US donald trump

We cross now to the world of Donald Trump, where the 70+ US farms going bust every day, the alarming list of produce being pulled from sale due to contamination with deadly bacteria, and the ongoing war with Iran all take a back seat to his vanity projects.

The latest indulgence was the Freedom 250 IndyCar Grand Prix, at which the president was given the honour of waving the green flag to get the race underway.

From the outset, it was clear that they should have had a three-hour briefing for the stable genius on how flags work.

Trump being told how to hold the starting flag .. This guy is too stupid to slice bread. Literally. #Freedom250 #Indycar pic.twitter.com/wkqRok7ZAc — Ton Aarts (@ton_aarts) August 23, 2026

Having been told which end to hold, he eventually got the hang of it – sort of.

WE HAVE GREEN! President Trump waves the green flag to officially start the Freedom 250 Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/GjN3TjiUFp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 23, 2026

How does someone mess up waving a flag? Although, to be fair, he’s more used to being associated with red flags, so it’s all a bit of a new experience.

People couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing, and the mockery took off at top speed.

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The man who has never heard the word "affordability," has never been to a grocery store, has never paid taxes, and has never worked an honest day in his life, has also never seen another human being wave a flag. https://t.co/wkKOhZfTsN — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) August 23, 2026

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Fucking imbecile waves the flag with the same energy a mentally challenged five year old. pic.twitter.com/YOZGnZpwBm — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) August 23, 2026

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Wiggling my mouse every two minutes to appear active on Teams while hungover on the couch. pic.twitter.com/lR1w2h7oPy — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) August 23, 2026

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They moved on from gladiators to the chariot races part of the fall of an empire. https://t.co/PymPaJuIcc — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) August 23, 2026

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Trump is really jerking this flag around. pic.twitter.com/7fRroey9Ve — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 23, 2026

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When you’re making a salad in a hurry and trying to dry the lettuce quickly https://t.co/FAzX2tm53M — Dli_odoir (@Dli_ODoir) August 23, 2026

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Wave a big green flag if your name is in the Epstein Files 30,000 times. https://t.co/ITTuW1rCb0 — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) August 23, 2026

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When you give your toddler the packaging paper out of your Amazon delivery… https://t.co/8hPQrzLyyR — 🇨🇦 Henri A 🇨🇦 (@HenriAGS) August 23, 2026

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WTF is this??? pic.twitter.com/Jz6oaQH9HP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 23, 2026

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