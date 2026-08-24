US donald trump

Donald Trump’s truly odd way of waving the green flag to start his Freedom 250 Grand Prix saw the piss-taking go from 0 to 100 in 60 seconds – 21 savage takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2026

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We cross now to the world of Donald Trump, where the 70+ US farms going bust every day, the alarming list of produce being pulled from sale due to contamination with deadly bacteria, and the ongoing war with Iran all take a back seat to his vanity projects.

The latest indulgence was the Freedom 250 IndyCar Grand Prix, at which the president was given the honour of waving the green flag to get the race underway.

From the outset, it was clear that they should have had a three-hour briefing for the stable genius on how flags work.

Having been told which end to hold, he eventually got the hang of it – sort of.

How does someone mess up waving a flag? Although, to be fair, he’s more used to being associated with red flags, so it’s all a bit of a new experience.

People couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing, and the mockery took off at top speed.

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