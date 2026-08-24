Zia Yusuf said the ‘political class’ is rotten because it runs on what school people went to, and set a new record for irony – 17 points of order

Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

Reform UK has been pushing its ‘us versus the Establishment’ schtick again, and they’ve persuaded billionaire Zia Yusuf to interrupt his busy schedule of Twitter beef to explain.

For too long Westminster has run on who you know and what school you went to. That's how Britain got the rotten political class it has. Reform is doing it differently. Our Accelerator Programme is for brilliant, ambitious young people who want to build our future. Come and… pic.twitter.com/RihC5N4lul — Zia Yusuf (@ZiaYusufUK) August 21, 2026

“Maybe you’ve thought about going into politics but you didn’t go to the right school or you don’t have an unfair connection in politics to give you an unfair leg up.” “You’re going to work with all of the great and the good in the party, including our Shadow Cabinet.”

Once again, for the benefit of Mr Yusuf – Reform does not have a Shadow Cabinet, because they only have eight MPs, and are therefore not the Opposition Party.

Of course, Yusuf somehow stopped-clock his way into a good point about the need for opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds, but let’s take a quick look at how he knows that’s not the norm.

These people have no shame. Nigel Farage — Fee paying — Dulwich College

Richard Tice — Fee paying — Uppingham School

Robert Jenrick — Fee paying — Wolverhampton Grammar School

Danny Kruger — Fee paying — Eton College

Suella Braverman — Fee paying — Heathfield School

Sarah… https://t.co/Pblfk7DGuA — Sam (@SamCKx) August 21, 2026

Here’s what the internet thought.

1.

Which school did you go to? https://t.co/0nEADwWPvj — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) August 22, 2026

2.

This has to be parody. Zia Yusuf went to private school, worked at Goldman Sachs, made tens of millions from selling his luxury concierge business, then donated £200,000+ to Reform and became its chairman. And we're supposed to believe that him and Nigel Farage are the great… https://t.co/hFzQTivLXb — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) August 22, 2026

3.

Context: Nigel Farage is private-school educated and spent close to 2 decades working in the City as a trader. Zia Yusuf is private-school educated and spent years working as a banker for Goldman Sachs’s and others. They are the establishment. The people they know are… pic.twitter.com/EbEDvUJofc — Callum Raves (@CallumRavesUK) August 21, 2026

4.

Too many politicians went to expensive private schools, says politician who went to £30,000-a-year private school https://t.co/OY6QP1PP8Q — David__Osland (@David__Osland) August 22, 2026

5.

Where was it that Farage went to school again? pic.twitter.com/IVU6S53dyE — Shadow MP for Clacton (@Neilovichi) August 21, 2026

6.

Zia's little joke, presumably, because the truth is: https://t.co/kxCyc0A0Yi pic.twitter.com/65EhnJbBbR — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) August 21, 2026

7.

6 out of the 8 Reform MPs went to prestigious private schools. https://t.co/WP798H7m3q — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) August 22, 2026

8.

Muhammad Ziauddin Yusuf went to fee-charging, boys only private Hampton School in London. Nigel Paul Farage went to fee-charging, boys only private Dulwich College in London. Guess he has a point! https://t.co/R6iI3cgTcl — Tim Loughton (@timloughton) August 21, 2026

9.