Politics Reform UK zia yusuf

Zia Yusuf said the ‘political class’ is rotten because it runs on what school people went to, and set a new record for irony – 17 points of order

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2026

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Reform UK has been pushing its ‘us versus the Establishment’ schtick again, and they’ve persuaded billionaire Zia Yusuf to interrupt his busy schedule of Twitter beef to explain.

“Maybe you’ve thought about going into politics but you didn’t go to the right school or you don’t have an unfair connection in politics to give you an unfair leg up.”

“You’re going to work with all of the great and the good in the party, including our Shadow Cabinet.”

Once again, for the benefit of Mr Yusuf – Reform does not have a Shadow Cabinet, because they only have eight MPs, and are therefore not the Opposition Party.

Of course, Yusuf somehow stopped-clock his way into a good point about the need for opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds, but let’s take a quick look at how he knows that’s not the norm.

Alanis Morrissette in the video to Ironic, with the caption 'Isn't it ironic, don't ya think?'

Here’s what the internet thought.

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