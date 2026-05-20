A racist troll called Will Mellor a ‘traitor’ for appearing in an advert in a mixed race family and ended up gloriously owned into next year and beyond

Celebrity takedowns trolls

To the depths – and we really do mean depths – of Twitter now where someone called Elek Ekland took aim at actor Will Mellor for daring to appear in an advert as part of a mixed race family.

Mellor, in case you didn’t know, is brand ambassador for Solmar Villas (a quick recap!).

And we’ll tell you who wasn’t happy about that. And that’s Eluk Ekland, who started off by calling Mellor an ‘absolute traitor’ on Twitter.

It moved Mellor to ask him why exactly he was a traitor, to which Eklund replied:

‘I’ll give you a clue Will. British TV likes to give out the idea that mixed relationships are the norm. They’re not. ‘They exist of course yes but the norm though? No. You fell into it though. Personally, I would have refused to help …’

Having displayed his loathsome true colours, there were some people who thought Mellor shouldn’t even have bothered to give him the time of day.

But it was worth it – really worth it – for what happened next, the glorious last word for this particular troll and every specimen out there like him.

Absolute perfection, that. And Eklund appeared to respond in the only way people like that know how – they ran off and hid (hence the screen grabs).

And here is just a little bit of the love – so much love – people had for that.

1.

Superb — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) May 19, 2026

2.

Racists just finding out today that Will Mellor has been married to a black woman for almost 20 years 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/0JzBI3quRm — Suriyah (@suriyahsays) May 19, 2026

3.

Love you Will ✊ — Ralph Ineson (@ralphineson) May 19, 2026

4.

Best wishes to you Will & your beautiful family 😍 pic.twitter.com/4eWkc7cc1d — suzyallthatglitters (@suzyglitter1) May 19, 2026

5.

Egg on face anyone 🤔🤔 https://t.co/4o7g1BXsmz — PoliceStationRep (@thesecretbrief) May 19, 2026

6.

Elek deletes his profile by midnight. What a tit. https://t.co/vG401qD1Fh — AndrewMcB (@budgiemcb) May 19, 2026

7.