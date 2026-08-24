How is Andrew Tate coping with being locked up in prison? By ranting about worms, of course.

Celebrity Andrew tate

Andrew Tate has been banged up in federal detention in Miami for just over a month now, and it seems that the ordeal may be taking its toll on his sanity.

He and his brother Tristan were arrested by US marshals on July 18, 2026, on a sealed warrant from the UK related to rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking charges and they’ve been in chokey ever since, whilst they await their extradition detention hearing.

Tate’s been very whiny about his ordeal, complaining about a lack of clean water, having a cannibal as a next-cell neighbour, and bemoaning his lack of contact with the outside world.

All of these complaints were somehow posted on his Twitter account.

In his latest rant, it seems that his mind is truly unravelling as he bleats on about worms.

Here it is.

Most people are worms. Worms live in the dirt and undertake precisely zero actions of valor in their existence. No stories are written about worms, they do not make the history books. Worms exist only to substantiate higher life forms. Worms exist to complete the food web, so… — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) August 19, 2026

And the full text:

Most people are worms.

Worms live in the dirt and undertake precisely zero actions of valor in their existence.

No stories are written about worms, they do not make the history books.

Worms exist only to substantiate higher life forms.

Worms exist to complete the food web, so eagles have something to eat.

Sometimes, when an eagle falls from the sky, a worm laughs.

“Hahah the eagle didn’t fly so well today! The whole world will laugh at the eagle now!”

Worms are unaware that they’ve never flown and they never will.

The eagle will one day rise again.

Worms remain in the dirt, unnoticed by the world.

Defeat is fleeting. Insignificance is forever.

Yeah, it’s no Ballad of Reading Gaol. Let’s get stuck into the replies.

1.

You not only noticed the insignificant worm but you wrote a cheesy allegory about them. Think about that. — SMELLY PIRATE GHOST 👻🦜🏴‍☠️ (@DLompoc) August 20, 2026

2.

Worms post from their prison cell. — Steven Huffman (@Poeslawisalive) August 19, 2026

3.

Is there any chance they send Andrew Tate to the type of jail where you're not allowed to tweet all day? https://t.co/O1iqrrGkyD — Nomadic Gorilla 97 🦍☀️ (@QGorilla43710) August 19, 2026

4.

Seems like Tate has accepted his fate and understands that he’s defeated.

Hope is good though, hope is important when your future is likely to consist of a long prison sentence and few snacks. https://t.co/JAudp2XYex — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) August 20, 2026

5.

Andrew Tate is not doing so well.

Talks abt how he has the most influence and is the most important person. The longer he sits the more his narcissism eats away at his tiny brain. Between crying and bothering his lawyer for hours every single day. https://t.co/I4US15B7jt — Ghost Crab 🫧 (@drinkmoregravy) August 19, 2026

6.

This is the clown who thinks he’s the epitome of manhood: https://t.co/uj1m8SlSsG — Anstria 🇨🇦🇬🇱🇩🇰 (@Anstria_G) August 19, 2026

7.

Between worms and higher life forms…….where does pube lolly sit?@Cobratate https://t.co/IffRCLZY22 pic.twitter.com/v1NTsUKDSY — The lefty Interrogator (@Mathieson4426) August 20, 2026

8.

When morons try to be profound… https://t.co/j1REq5yGfJ — Michael Chase (@mschase1972) August 19, 2026

9.

He thinks eagles eat worms 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/R4L47OCOND — Martiñio SH (@SHmartinio) August 19, 2026

10.

11.

Lmao a level of cope you have to witness to believe https://t.co/TLgHyagLdL — 🇺🇸. AMRADIO. 🇨🇳 (@AMRADIOVERSE) August 19, 2026

12.

Best get some humility Andrew.

Most people don’t like being degraded by you.

At this point. You need all the support you can get. — Gossip Girl (@GossipGirl4547) August 20, 2026

13.

Every single Tate simp is a worm. — Casso W. Aristos (@CassoWAristos) August 20, 2026

14.

These get funnier everyday. — Larkin Greaves (@LarkinGreaves) August 20, 2026

Image Wikimedia Commons, Pixabay