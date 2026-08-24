Celebrity Andrew tate

How is Andrew Tate coping with being locked up in prison? By ranting about worms, of course.

David Harris. Updated August 24th, 2026

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Andrew Tate has been banged up in federal detention in Miami for just over a month now, and it seems that the ordeal may be taking its toll on his sanity.

He and his brother Tristan were arrested by US marshals on July 18, 2026, on a sealed warrant from the UK related to rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking charges and they’ve been in chokey ever since, whilst they await their extradition detention hearing.

Tate’s been very whiny about his ordeal, complaining about a lack of clean water, having a cannibal as a next-cell neighbour, and bemoaning his lack of contact with the outside world.

All of these complaints were somehow posted on his Twitter account.

In his latest rant, it seems that his mind is truly unravelling as he bleats on about worms.

Here it is.

And the full text:

Most people are worms.

Worms live in the dirt and undertake precisely zero actions of valor in their existence.

No stories are written about worms, they do not make the history books.

Worms exist only to substantiate higher life forms.

Worms exist to complete the food web, so eagles have something to eat.

Sometimes, when an eagle falls from the sky, a worm laughs.

“Hahah the eagle didn’t fly so well today! The whole world will laugh at the eagle now!”

Worms are unaware that they’ve never flown and they never will.

The eagle will one day rise again.

Worms remain in the dirt, unnoticed by the world.

Defeat is fleeting. Insignificance is forever.

Yeah, it’s no Ballad of Reading Gaol. Let’s get stuck into the replies.

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Image Wikimedia Commons, Pixabay