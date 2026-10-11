Reform UK plans to send its own specially-written newspaper to millions of households – 15 responses that belong on the funny pages

News nigel farage Reform UK

The Reform UK party really cares what the media says about it – what with its members being such media-savvy masters themselves.

So it probably won’t come as much of a shock to learn that the party plans to send its own 8-page newspaper called ‘The Reformer’ to some 15 millions households in the UK.

Exclusive: Reform will shortly be mailing an eight-page newspaper to 15 million households Called ‘The Reformer’, party sources claim to have placed the biggest paper order in the world this year ahead of the first edition Mick Hume, longtime Farage employee, playing a key role in its production Part of a new media push to bypass traditional gatekeepers, with free content to rival ‘gov. UK’ and appear high up on Google searches https://t.co/AfPuzIklzc — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 9, 2026

It’s “part of a new media push to bypass traditional gatekeepers”, according to the exclusive by The Spectator.

Well, whatever about media gatekeepers, people online had a lot of fun with the idea of Reform newspaper, as well as some suggestions as to what to do with it when it arrives.

2. You can return them here pic.twitter.com/HAYUhH49cB — MrsGrace🗿🤦🏻‍♀️ (@redheadlass1402) October 9, 2026

3. Hearing that Lee Anderson will be on page 3 with only a bacon rasher covering his modesty.

Or a Frazzle depending on the temperature. https://t.co/2cVzVvI2Zk — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) October 10, 2026

4. Again, this is just weird. It’s not a politically optimal way of using money. So what’s it really about. https://t.co/F5zCvCY0Pm — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) October 9, 2026

5. Free cat litter tray liners – that is so good of them. It will be full of lies, misrepresentation and of course manipulated data https://t.co/oR0FWtOlJC — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) October 9, 2026

7. This will help with the cost of living. Free bog roll. https://t.co/eIKSMFonLE — The Receipts UK ♿ (@david_hollas) October 9, 2026

8. Remember, if you post it back to them in an unstamped envelope they are liable for the postage costs. https://t.co/nj9tgpjdGk — CaptainSwing666 🇪🇺 (@CaptainSwing666) October 10, 2026

9. Gunna use that as a fire starter on bonfire night https://t.co/TVx36RmSzP — yelittlejedi (@yelittlejedi) October 9, 2026

10. Too scared to face media scrutiny, Reform UK uses crypto billionaire money to print their own propaganda. — Clean Energy (@EnergyMix_UK) October 9, 2026

11. Will it be in English, or the original Russian? — Dan O'Hagan ⚽️🎙️ (@danohagan) October 9, 2026

12. Ah, yes, without question my favourite newspaper; soft, strong and thoroughly absorbent. — John Foreman CBE (@John_ForemanCBE) October 9, 2026