Reform UK plans to send its own specially-written newspaper to millions of households – 15 responses that belong on the funny pages
The Reform UK party really cares what the media says about it – what with its members being such media-savvy masters themselves.
So it probably won’t come as much of a shock to learn that the party plans to send its own 8-page newspaper called ‘The Reformer’ to some 15 millions households in the UK.
Exclusive: Reform will shortly be mailing an eight-page newspaper to 15 million households
Called ‘The Reformer’, party sources claim to have placed the biggest paper order in the world this year ahead of the first edition
Mick Hume, longtime Farage employee, playing a key role in its production
Part of a new media push to bypass traditional gatekeepers, with free content to rival ‘gov. UK’ and appear high up on Google searches
https://t.co/AfPuzIklzc
— James Heale (@JAHeale) October 9, 2026
It’s “part of a new media push to bypass traditional gatekeepers”, according to the exclusive by The Spectator.
Well, whatever about media gatekeepers, people online had a lot of fun with the idea of Reform newspaper, as well as some suggestions as to what to do with it when it arrives.