News nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK plans to send its own specially-written newspaper to millions of households – 15 responses that belong on the funny pages

Michael White. Updated October 11th, 2026

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The Reform UK party really cares what the media says about it – what with its members being such media-savvy masters themselves.

So it probably won’t come as much of a shock to learn that the party plans to send its own 8-page newspaper called ‘The Reformer’ to some 15 millions households in the UK.

It’s “part of a new media push to bypass traditional gatekeepers”, according to the exclusive by The Spectator.

Well, whatever about media gatekeepers, people online had a lot of fun with the idea of Reform newspaper, as well as some suggestions as to what to do with it when it arrives.

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