Politics nick robinson Richard tice

Nick Robinson had the Comeback of the Day when Richard Tice suggested people should trust Reform UK’s compliance officer

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 14th, 2026

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We cross now to BBC Radio 4, where Richard Tice got his arse handed to him on a plate by Today presenter Nick Robinson, as he tried to bat away questions about Reform UK’s two crypto billionaire donors.

We suspect this made Tice regret putting his head above the parapet on the media rounds.

Let’s listen in.

Robinson went in with a strong Mrs Mertonesque question.

He also tried to pin down whether the donors in question are actually UK residents, and if so, for how long.

“I don’t trust any statement by politicians wanting to bank tens of millions of pounds. I need evidence.”

The internet gave a round of applause.

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To complete Nick Robinson’s hat trick, here’s what he had to say about the bllionaires not wanting anything from Reform UK.

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick told Laura Kuenssberg that the two crypto billionaires bankrolling Reform are just “patriotic Brits”, and even she wasn’t buying it

Source BBC Image Screengrab