Nick Robinson had the Comeback of the Day when Richard Tice suggested people should trust Reform UK’s compliance officer

Politics nick robinson Richard tice

We cross now to BBC Radio 4, where Richard Tice got his arse handed to him on a plate by Today presenter Nick Robinson, as he tried to bat away questions about Reform UK’s two crypto billionaire donors.

We suspect this made Tice regret putting his head above the parapet on the media rounds.

Let’s listen in.

Robinson went in with a strong Mrs Mertonesque question.

Nick Robinson goes Mrs Merton on Richard Tice: “What do you think first attracted two crypto currency billionaires to give tens of millions of pounds to a party promising to cut their taxes, to limit regulation of their business, and limit competition for them as well?”#r4today pic.twitter.com/DlMDxvDDh6 — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 14, 2026

He also tried to pin down whether the donors in question are actually UK residents, and if so, for how long.

The government is seeking to change the law on donations to political parties from British expats. It comes after Reform UK announced £72m donations from Christopher Harborne and Ben Delo, who are British but have lived in Thailand and Hong Kong respectively.@bbcnickrobinson… pic.twitter.com/citRsrlq6F — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 14, 2026

“I don’t trust any statement by politicians wanting to bank tens of millions of pounds. I need evidence.”

The internet gave a round of applause.

1.

Asked when the two crypto billionaires moved to the UK (to ensure donations comply with law), Richard Tice tells #r4today to trust Reform’s compliance team. Nick Robinson: “I don’t trust any statement by politicians wanting to bank tens of millions of pounds… I need evidence.” pic.twitter.com/bd9pwqd6qn — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 14, 2026

2.

🔥 Nick Robinson isn’t having it. Asked when the two crypto billionaires actually moved to the UK – potentially crucial to whether Reform can keep their £72 MILLION – Richard Tice says to trust Reform’s compliance team. Robinson: “I don’t trust any statement by politicians… pic.twitter.com/8A2seGyCHw — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) September 14, 2026

3.

Tice's expectation of trust from listeners and Nick Robinson regarding Reform's compliance team's findings about the two donations of £36 million can't be justified. We want clarity, something Reform seems very keen to avoid. — Nick Taylor (@NickTayNorfolk) September 14, 2026

4.

Tice doesn't live here either — nurseybird (@nurseybird1) September 14, 2026

5.

@TiceRichard really isn’t a details man is he?! I mean if I was doing a round of media this morning and I was confident these men met the guidelines I would know how, when and why absolutely verbatim!! That’s if they do comply of course…. https://t.co/OlfnDA8szb — Mark Lawson (@Kingkennyl) September 14, 2026

6.

To Nick Robinson he also deflects to the compliance dept, which is what Farage also tried to do after Verbatim blew the lid off their illegal donor schemes on C4 ( Farage: ' I wasn't listening… & I'm not a compliance officer') https://t.co/4J9aHprYvs — Sarah Rosemary (@SarahRosemary3) September 14, 2026

7.

Oh God, Richard Tice can't say when (or if) Christopher Harborne moved back to the UK from Thailand. — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 14, 2026

8.

Nick Robinson has always been a great reporter. https://t.co/W8dOLM8w2Z — Tony Jebson (@ajebson) September 14, 2026

9.

I've been very critical of the BBC's coverage of Reform, so in the interests of fairness, I'm happy to share that I think @bbcnickrobinson did a good job here. https://t.co/9wGEeTrV3B — Patrick Howse☘️🇺🇦 (@Baghdaddi) (@Baghdaddi) September 14, 2026

10.

Richard Tice doesn’t know very much about the two foreigners that have given him £72 million quid does he ? Yet he knows that it’s legal🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/hUb7pT3Tkp — Spanish Dan (@SpanishDan1) September 14, 2026

11.

We can't place our trust in the Crypto UK Party. https://t.co/MMoMhMrsQ2 — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) September 14, 2026

12.

Two crypto billionaires just gave Reform £72m. Reform policy is to cut crypto gains tax from 24% to 10%. For someone with £1bn in taxable crypto gains, that policy could save £140m in tax. £72m donated. Potentially £140m saved. — Richie (@tradingcheetah) September 14, 2026

13.

Tice is having a meltdown as he knows they'll need to pay back the £72m 😂

Delicious gammon tears today 😂 — Frank Place 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BotFinderUK) September 14, 2026

14.

He does say that Ben Delo moved back to the UK "many, many months ago" but can't say when exactly. Reminder: If it was after March 2025, it looks like his donation to Reform may end up being illegal. https://t.co/y0RvnMyT9x — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) September 14, 2026

To complete Nick Robinson’s hat trick, here’s what he had to say about the bllionaires not wanting anything from Reform UK.

“You say that they’re getting nothing for their donations… These men who are giving £72m have already got Reform UK agreeing to lobby the Bank of England to change its policy. Threatening to sack the governor… to cut taxes on crypto & change the regulatory approach.“#r4today pic.twitter.com/pjUTnMhphy — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 14, 2026

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick told Laura Kuenssberg that the two crypto billionaires bankrolling Reform are just “patriotic Brits”, and even she wasn’t buying it

Source BBC Image Screengrab