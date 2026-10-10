News nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK’s Jaymey McIvor went on ‘Newsnight’ to say Reform UK had found that Reform UK did nothing wrong on party donations, and he was gloriously heckled by the other panellists

Michael White. Updated October 10th, 2026

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Time for a check-in with Reform UK, and it seems the party has concluded its own internal investigation into whether senior party figures breached the law on party donations.

And, shockingly, the party has found that the party did noting wrong.

This arose from last month’s undercover operation by Channel 4 News and the Verbatim group.

As you might expect, the news has provoked quite a bit of scorn.

But nowhere was the scorn more prominent than on BBC’s Newsnight, where Reform UK councillor Jaymey McIvor went on to defend the party’s handling of the matter.

Co-panellists Richard Bacon, Ruth Davidson and Rachel Millward ended up talking over one another to mock Reform UK’s investigation.

And viewers enjoyed the spectacle too.

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