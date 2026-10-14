US Katie Zacharia The White House
Katie Zacharia’s first appearance as White House Press Secretary was so eye-wateringly bad, they’ve already started the lettuce countdown
It’s never good to turn up late on your first day on the job. Good impressions, and all that.
Brand new White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, might have made a better impression if she’d been even later than the eight minutes she managed, because that would have given her a bit less time to read stuff out.
The wonderful Aaron Rupar compiled a supercut of her debut, pulled from her fawning introduction and whopping thirteen minutes of time facing the press pool.
However bad you expect it to be – it’s worse.
😬 Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad 😬
Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka
Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
We can’t argue with his conclusion.
OMG she is brutally bad at this https://t.co/JHT0w0nzDz
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026
There’s just not enough facepalm in the world. There is, however, plenty of pisstaking to go around. Here’s a hefty chunk of it.