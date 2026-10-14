Katie Zacharia’s first appearance as White House Press Secretary was so eye-wateringly bad, they’ve already started the lettuce countdown

US Katie Zacharia The White House

It’s never good to turn up late on your first day on the job. Good impressions, and all that.

Brand new White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, might have made a better impression if she’d been even later than the eight minutes she managed, because that would have given her a bit less time to read stuff out.

The wonderful Aaron Rupar compiled a supercut of her debut, pulled from her fawning introduction and whopping thirteen minutes of time facing the press pool.

However bad you expect it to be – it’s worse.

😬 Katie Zacharia’s first press briefing was brutally bad 😬 Trump managed to find a press secretary who can barely read, but she does have the number one qualification — looking like Ivanka Here’s a supercut from Zacharia’s first briefing, which made Karoline Leavitt seem like Ronald Reagan — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

We can’t argue with his conclusion.

OMG she is brutally bad at this https://t.co/JHT0w0nzDz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026

There’s just not enough facepalm in the world. There is, however, plenty of pisstaking to go around. Here’s a hefty chunk of it.

1. Remember when Republicans said DEI was hiring an unqualified person based on their looks? ANYWAY. https://t.co/1JPtweS55W — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 13, 2026

2. Call me woke, but I believe the press secretary should at least be able to read. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) October 13, 2026

4. SNL gonna be out of work the way the admin keeps making their own parodies of themselves, complete with comedic timing and punchlines. https://t.co/LnsbZJA0LY — dead domain (@DomainDead) October 13, 2026

5. She is doing a bad job reading a prepared statement. Her tenure is about to be comedy. The SNL skits might be legendary. 😂 https://t.co/xiqpHOUOd1 — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) October 13, 2026

6. Yeah she isn't going to last long https://t.co/lu3VvM1G4E pic.twitter.com/1zzpGSIo2j — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) October 13, 2026

7. She’ll do better when we get to the swimsuit portion. https://t.co/Gz1a0zYWlu — Woke Former Senator (@WokeMitt) October 13, 2026

8. She didn’t even cover the Iraq, such as. https://t.co/fCGIKVkGii — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 13, 2026

9. WOW ….. she’s taken dumb blonde to a whole new stratospheric level pic.twitter.com/3ve10GBsek — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) October 13, 2026

10. this woman was created in a lab to give the maid of honour speech at the wedding of a couple named Jaxson and Brayleigh who met at a college football tailgate party https://t.co/ZA1o6SELc7 — Janel Comeau 🍁 (@VeryBadLlama) October 13, 2026

11. Guys I think what katie zacharia is missing is a cross around her neck. — Covie (@covie_93) October 13, 2026