US Katie Zacharia The White House

Katie Zacharia’s first appearance as White House Press Secretary was so eye-wateringly bad, they’ve already started the lettuce countdown

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 14th, 2026

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It’s never good to turn up late on your first day on the job. Good impressions, and all that.

Brand new White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia, might have made a better impression if she’d been even later than the eight minutes she managed, because that would have given her a bit less time to read stuff out.

The wonderful Aaron Rupar compiled a supercut of her debut, pulled from her fawning introduction and whopping thirteen minutes of time facing the press pool.

However bad you expect it to be – it’s worse.

We can’t argue with his conclusion.

There’s just not enough facepalm in the world. There is, however, plenty of pisstaking to go around. Here’s a hefty chunk of it.

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