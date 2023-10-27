Vice magazine took a deep dive into that Amsterdam ‘glory hole’ story and made the whole thing even better

Videos

You’ll no doubt be aware of that tale of a hen (and stag) do trip to Amsterdam that went gloriously, stupendously, horrendously wrong.

But in the unlikely event you’re not …

Na mate not havin it wtf pic.twitter.com/dI2CgVCaJB — (@_cs516) October 23, 2023

Anyway, we mention it again because it naturally prompted a high degree of scepticism that it actually happened. Like most stories on the internet.

But the good people of Vice magazine decided to look deep into the glory hole story and we think it might have made the whole thing even better.

And it prompted a mixture of amusement, relief and still more bewilderment.

‘Yeah…that whole button thing totally defeats the point of a gloryhole.’

charles ‘I’m sure not all glory holes in Amsterdam are legal and available to see online…’

Tik Toker ‘I’m acc so happy it isn’t real .’

chloeisbored ‘Surely nobody actually believed it.’

Joe Foley ‘Vice is the kid that reminds the teacher that homework was set.’

Elimae Morris ‘The casual “no its just a hole” might be the greatest description of a glory hole ever.’

And Vice had this message for people who suggested they were no fun at parties.

‘s/o to all the “bet you’re fun at parties” comments from ppl who haven’t reached the 2nd tier in the game ‘having a laugh’

VICE

Well it is called Vice magazine.

Source TikTok @vice