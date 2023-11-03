The curious incident of the elephant in the magic act

Entertainment

Berlin-based comedy magicians Siegfried and Joy – Nico Donner and Joy Leslie – wowed the audience on America’s Got Talent with their unique act.

Watch what it was that got them all the way to the deliberations.

They’re massive on social media, which is where we spotted this equally mystifying and impressive trick with an elephant.

Watch and wonder.

How did they do that? We may never know.

TikTok users played along with good humour.

But how?! 1 elephant transformed into 2!! How?!!!

Sandra

This has to be an edit. No way they actually disappeared an elephant ?!?!?

Gery

what I’ve never believed in magic until now excellent work.

Professional_Chismosa

I’m way impressed. There’s a trick door under that grass isn’t there??

Ice_The_English_Bull_Terrier

It’s so good. I’m mind blown.

Properly_Dysfunctional

I’m 100% convinced David Blaine watches your videos & takes notes.

Aziza_Bazama

Obviously this is CGI – no way that elephant just disappeared like that.

Salty_Mommy

shannonsk9s won the comment award.

I was gonna address the elephant in the room but it disappeared.

Amazingly, they can also make trams disappear.

via GIPHY

If TikTok isn’t your thing, you can also find them on Instagram and Facebook.

