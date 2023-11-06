Celebrity

Martin Brundle’s F1 interview with Machine Gun Kelly is the most hilariously awkward thing you’ll see this week

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2023

Full disclosure – we’re more familiar with the work of Martin Brundle than we are with Machine Gun Kelly, about whom we know as much as, well, Martin Brundle by the looks of it.

The former F1 driver turned Sky Sports pundit was doing his grid walk before the – Google, Google – Brazilian Grand Prix at the weekend when he happened across the American rapper.

And the pair’s exchange is surely the most hilariously awkward – or awkwardly hilarious – thing you’ll see this week.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And possibly Machine Gun Kelly’s too, depending on whatever it is he actually does.

Talking of Machine – have we got that right? – here’s what he had to say about it after people gave him grief about it on Twitter.

The next Grand Prix is apparently in Las Vegas, surely he won’t miss that one? Time to get him and Brundle back together again, surely?

READ MORE

This Mark Watson gig suffered a most unfortunate pre-show fail and his fabulous response went wildly viral

Source @SkySportsF1