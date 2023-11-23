Dame Edna’s devastating skewering of Cilla Black has just gone viral again for reasons that will become obvious

Celebrity

For reasons which need not trouble us too much here, Cilla Black has been trending over on Twitter.

For the most part it’s the Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise presenter, who died back in 2015, belting out tunes which turn out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Like this one.

And this one.

Cilla Black performing Eye of the Tiger in a local leisure centre and beating up a 12 year old. Everyone involved in this should be in The Hague. pic.twitter.com/t8NFPNJA25 — No Nick Knowles November (@TheRstott) November 22, 2023

And our particular favourite.

We must never forget Cilla Black’s rendition of “All Night Long” which she performed to a house full of sedated children rotating around a table. Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/pkkgU5M79W — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) November 22, 2023

Each to their own, right?

But we mention it because of this particular clip which also went viral. Mercifully there’s no singing, it’s the great Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage doing what Dame Edna Everage did best.

As Cilla Black is trending pic.twitter.com/GgRQnuJ23F — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 22, 2023

Extraordinary scenes!

Love love love! Dame Edna aka Barry Humphries. Genius — Rachel harmony is possible3.5% (@RachelG21879460) November 22, 2023

Source @miffythegamer