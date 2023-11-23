Celebrity

Dame Edna’s devastating skewering of Cilla Black has just gone viral again for reasons that will become obvious

Poke Staff. Updated November 23rd, 2023

For reasons which need not trouble us too much here, Cilla Black has been trending over on Twitter.

For the most part it’s the Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise presenter, who died back in 2015, belting out tunes which turn out to be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Like this one.

And this one.

And our particular favourite.

Each to their own, right?

But we mention it because of this particular clip which also went viral. Mercifully there’s no singing, it’s the great Barry Humphries as Dame Edna Everage doing what Dame Edna Everage did best.

Extraordinary scenes!

Source @miffythegamer