Simply 16 memorably punny business names

Poke Staff. Updated November 25th, 2023

One way to get your business noticed is to give it a memorable name. These 16 company owners decided to go down the punny avenue to be memorable, and we reckon they’ve nailed it.

1. Ground control by Gardner Tom


2. Get Stuffed taxidermy shop


3. Abra-kebabra


4. Frying Nemo


5. Master-Baitz Fishing Supplies


6. Barber Streisand


7. Sweat Shop


8. Shack of Sit


9. Lawn & Order


10. For Cod and Ulster


11. The Iron Lady


12. Fuckoffee


13. Fidel Astro


14. Churrossik Park


15. Fifty Shades of Brown


16. The Hauling Ass Trucking Company


This shop might have a fantastic name – but we have no idea what it is.


