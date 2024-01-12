This clip of Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan had Americans scratching their head into next year

Celebrity

We’ve loved Barry Keoghan ever since we saw him in the brilliant (and frankly terrifying) Killing of A Sacred Deer (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

He’s since starred in The Banshees of Inisherin and scaled new heights of fame in Saltburn. Saltburn, eh?

But it’s none of those films we’re here to talk about now. It’s this clip from the 2012 film Stalker, which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which may or may not become apparent.

i watched disco pigs for cillian murphy but even this is too much for me. what is he pic.twitter.com/Nou9yqbh3Q — polly (@jackrippners) January 10, 2024

And it had Americans scratching their heads into next year. Specifically, this American.

Being an american watching british people talk with irish and scotish people is like when star wars characters understand and have full conversations with chewbacca and droids https://t.co/gishr3qE5q — Dr. Balls Sackery‍⚕️ (@RobertDeGiorno1) January 11, 2024

And while not everyone agreed, there was also no shortage of people nodding in agreement.

It sounds like someone who doesnt speak english doing an impression of an english speaking person. It sounds like someone going “ching chong bin bong” but for the english language — Dr. Balls Sackery‍⚕️ (@RobertDeGiorno1) January 11, 2024

how is this hard to understand — icup ✝ (@femcelgirlfren) January 11, 2024

If its easy to understand for you please transcribe because even after like 20 watches i have no idea what he’s saying other than something about bushes. Im genuinely curious to know — Dr. Balls Sackery‍⚕️ (@RobertDeGiorno1) January 11, 2024

Americans have such a witless fascination with people from other countries having different accents, it’s genuinely bizarre https://t.co/kBQR6rRtTF — fish (@fish_utd) January 11, 2024

Both of these people are Irish, just different accents. Barry is inner city Dublin and the other guy (John Connors) is an Irish traveller. — Kate (@ifkate) January 11, 2024

Source @jackrippners @RobertDeGiorno1