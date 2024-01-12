Celebrity

This clip of Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan had Americans scratching their head into next year

Poke Staff. Updated January 12th, 2024

We’ve loved Barry Keoghan ever since we saw him in the brilliant (and frankly terrifying) Killing of A Sacred Deer (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

He’s since starred in The Banshees of Inisherin and scaled new heights of fame in Saltburn. Saltburn, eh?

But it’s none of those films we’re here to talk about now. It’s this clip from the 2012 film Stalker, which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which may or may not become apparent.

And it had Americans scratching their heads into next year. Specifically, this American.

And while not everyone agreed, there was also no shortage of people nodding in agreement.

Source @jackrippners @RobertDeGiorno1