A teenager asked why parents never close their sons’ bedroom doors and this brutally honest (NSFW) answer went wildly viral

Question of the week – well, not so much the question as the answer – goes to this person who asked ‘Parents of Reddit, why don’t you close the door when you’re leaving our rooms?’

And this NSFW answer – pretty safe to assume it’s from the parent of a teenage son – went viral because, well, have a read for yourself.

Parents – and indeed anyone – of a nervous disposition, please look away now.

‘Holy hell! Call the morgue,’ said Cracked_and_breaking who shared it – where else? – on Reddit.

And just some of the comments it prompted.

‘I don’t think I was ready for that comment.’ Kitmosaurus ‘So this is the type of stuff I’ll be looking forward to in motherhood.’ futuresurgeon25 ‘Sitting here just now realizing my parents knew the whole time…’

SniffCheck ‘I have a 12 year old and every day it’s a new realization that my parents knew exactly what was going on.’

spacelincoln ‘I have buddy that once drunkenly confessed to me that he just bypassed the sock and simply rolled over to shoot his load into the empty space between the wall and the bed. ‘He said he had once tried to rearrange his furniture, but decided to leave the bed where it was after pulling it away from the wall to reveal some very modern art.’

AlcoholicAsianJesus ‘Next week’ ask Reddit thread: “My son has begun leaving his bedroom door open and now the whole house smells like his stale cumsocks. Please advise!”’ pr0digalnun ‘Lad needs to establish dominance, plant cumsocks everywhere in the house.’

Grimson47

Ah, the joys of parenthood (and being a teenager). We’re off to wash our eyes out with soap.

