Voldemort laughing in different languages is just the escape we needed today
If you haven’t already seen this then you’re in for a treat and if you have then you’ll know you’ll want to watch it again.
Voldemort laughing in different languages might be my new favorite video pic.twitter.com/I4Z4U8xrV1
— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 22, 2024
That’s better.
Uzbek has me crying, how is that a laugh
— Hesh (@HeshComps) January 22, 2024
the italian one made me spit my coffee lolol
— Azza (@kakigaijin) January 22, 2024
I might watch the Uzbek dub all the way through. That was hilarious
— Jason McLaren (@theoutfitters23) January 22, 2024
Finally a video where the German language isn't overly aggressive
— The Guy (@Hiimakenfts) January 22, 2024
All fun and games until Uzbek walks out laughing "Han dah!"
— Eric Sheffield ️ Professional VO (@EricSheffieldVO) January 22, 2024
Good to know it sounds completely out of place in every language, not only English
— DoctorX (@TheDoctor_X_) January 22, 2024
And because it put us in the mood for this sort of thing.
Playing the Harry Potter theme on a washing machine pic.twitter.com/A2khEw8qxe
— Journey Through Time (@JrnyThroughTime) January 22, 2024
