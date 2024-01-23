Voldemort laughing in different languages is just the escape we needed today

Entertainment

If you haven’t already seen this then you’re in for a treat and if you have then you’ll know you’ll want to watch it again.

Voldemort laughing in different languages might be my new favorite video pic.twitter.com/I4Z4U8xrV1 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 22, 2024

That’s better.

Uzbek has me crying, how is that a laugh — Hesh (@HeshComps) January 22, 2024

the italian one made me spit my coffee lolol — Azza (@kakigaijin) January 22, 2024

I might watch the Uzbek dub all the way through. That was hilarious — Jason McLaren (@theoutfitters23) January 22, 2024

Finally a video where the German language isn't overly aggressive — The Guy (@Hiimakenfts) January 22, 2024

All fun and games until Uzbek walks out laughing "Han dah!" — Eric Sheffield ️ Professional VO (@EricSheffieldVO) January 22, 2024

Good to know it sounds completely out of place in every language, not only English — DoctorX (@TheDoctor_X_) January 22, 2024

And because it put us in the mood for this sort of thing.

Playing the Harry Potter theme on a washing machine pic.twitter.com/A2khEw8qxe — Journey Through Time (@JrnyThroughTime) January 22, 2024

