Hunter Biden’s fast and funny comeback to the hater casting doubt on his seven years of sobriety has gone wildly viral – 19 virtual high fives

Social Media Funny comebacks Hunter Biden

Congratulations to Hunter Biden on remaining clean and sober for seven years.

The recovery journey of Joe Biden’s son has been played out in the glare of more publicity than most people ever have to handle, as well as with a constant stream of hate and accusations from the Maga cult.

He shared the milestone on Twitter.

7 years sober today. Thank you to everyone who has walked this road with me. pic.twitter.com/aA7AKmzLjB — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 1, 2026

A lot of people recognised the enormity of his achievement and wished him well.

Congrats to you, Hunter!

Keep up the good work, one day at a time. It really is that simple.

Keep it that way. Coming up on 23 years myself. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) June 1, 2026

You and everyone who fights this fight, deserves to be proud. Hang in there. https://t.co/go9onjuops — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) June 1, 2026

Congratulations on 7 years of recovery.

As someone with over 13 years in recovery myself, I know how much work goes into that milestone.

I became a huge fan when you called out the dehumanizing rhetoric directed at people struggling with addiction and mental health.

Wishing… — guyfelicella (@guyfelicella) June 1, 2026

Others… not so much.

Hunter Biden says he is “7 years sober today” Does that mean sober from meth, sober from paying taxes or sober from bath salts?! LIAR. pic.twitter.com/wZuRhbyePg — Missy in So Cal (@MissyIsMaga) June 1, 2026

As a three-year sober person, I celebrate everyone who makes this decision.

Too bad Hunter is a lying sack of shit and we can’t believe a word he says https://t.co/foVg6xFLBV — Adrienne (@YoAdrienne1968) June 1, 2026

Very Bill Clintonesque. Depends on what your definition of sober is. https://t.co/n7mUd8Zq3n — Michelle Dalton (@MichelleMED26) June 1, 2026



One charmer had an accusation, relating to the drugs found in the White House in 2023, in a cubby made available for tourists to leave their belongings during their visit.

This was Hunter Biden’s clapback.

It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) June 1, 2026

The internet gave him a virtual high five. These comments captured the mood.

1.

Amazing things are happening on X, the everything app pic.twitter.com/u1gfzkYn5I — constans (@constans) June 2, 2026

2.

he's going to be a generational shitposter pic.twitter.com/fAhQ0Ho9MC — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) June 2, 2026

3.

4.

Probably one of the best tweets ever https://t.co/GJMKkyNMBU — Matt (@Mahcus_Smaht) June 2, 2026

5.

Hall of fame tweet https://t.co/Nj60Gd2UhO — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 2, 2026

6.

Hunter Biden is absolutely cooking these losers pic.twitter.com/H0fc2glVvx — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) June 2, 2026

7.

8.

This the realest shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/V7cFJMs4He — Merrick (@punishedmother) June 2, 2026

9.

Yeah man, this is the content I live for lmao real and accurate commentary from the source. https://t.co/O9osEYmm9x — W.E.B. DaBoi (@Tyre_94) June 2, 2026

10.