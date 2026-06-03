Social Media Funny comebacks Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s fast and funny comeback to the hater casting doubt on his seven years of sobriety has gone wildly viral – 19 virtual high fives

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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Congratulations to Hunter Biden on remaining clean and sober for seven years.

The recovery journey of Joe Biden’s son has been played out in the glare of more publicity than most people ever have to handle, as well as with a constant stream of hate and accusations from the Maga cult.

He shared the milestone on Twitter.

A lot of people recognised the enormity of his achievement and wished him well.

Others… not so much.


One charmer had an accusation, relating to the drugs found in the White House in 2023, in a cubby made available for tourists to leave their belongings during their visit.

Boilers32 · Jun 1 Bullshit. That was your bag of coke in the white house

This was Hunter Biden’s clapback.

The internet gave him a virtual high five. These comments captured the mood.

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