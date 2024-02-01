This incredibly buttery recipe was beyond ridiculous, but the NSFW commentary made it so much better

Entertainment

If you’re old enough to remember the EU butter mountain, this recipe may bring it to mind, because a mountain of butter is basically the first ingredient – and the next six.

The language from @chefreactions gets a bit fruity, but we can’t blame him. Watch and wonder.

The cost to the purse must obviously come second to the cost to the arteries of whoever eats it, of course, but good grief …that’s a month’s rent in butter.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

$5000 of butter to heat up precooked shrimp?

_mother_of_dragons

Don’t apply heat? But what about my love of carcinogens

Ricjie Jihn Russell

No way the potatoes were even close to being cooked.

Ryan

Looks like it could use a little more butter.

JP

I was SO hoping for a tiny hole in the aluminum.

Deniseeeeeh

She could have used the money from the butter to buy a boiling pot and had a real seafood boil.

TheSkootzy

I think the official measurement is a “fuckton” of butter.

Lisa Sciutto565

“We didn’t waste any butter!”

Lady, that’s literally ALL you did.

catlady

Butter soup with shrimp and oranges.

IamGina5.0

My gallbladder is begging for mercy just watching this

IamSteveh

I was wondering why my local Walmart was out of butter.

Buckeye Forever

Fresh herbs but frozen shrimp??

Mbrock67

My cholesterol went up 1000 points.

AlejandroMendoza

I have a feeling the lemon isn’t going to save this one…

Dutchnewfie

Ally said it so we don’t have to …

I can’t believe it’s all butter.

Give @chefreactions a follow for more NSFW comedy gold.

The only thing palatable about this recipe is the hilarious commentary

