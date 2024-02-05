Wrexham AFC’s new ad ramped up the star quality with a back-of-the-net performance from Sir Anthony Hopkins

Celebrity

As if Wrexham AFC didn’t already have enough star power with celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElenney, their latest advert features acting – and Welsh – royalty, in the form of Sir Anthony Hopkins.

“To act is to deceive. And to deceive one must forget oneself. Every metamorphosis is demanding but to become this beast, well, that requires a little extra kick.”

It may not be a coincidence that Sir Anthony is Rob McElhenney’s Mythic Quest co-star. However they got him to do it, he just raised the profile of mascot Wrex The Dragon by about a million per cent.

Here’s TikTok’s verdict.

Whatever Sir Anthony Hopkins is selling, I’m buying!!

Carrie G

He’ll never be able to show his face in Port Tallbot after this! Helping support a soccer team is almost illegal in Wales, Land of Rugby.

Fethfiada

How in god’s green earth did you get Anthony Hopkins to make this epic video!? Marketing genius.

PepBrave

Man I might become a Wrexham fan if they got @Anthony Hopkins.

HistoriansEmporium

What an icon!

Adam

I don’t even like coffee, I’ll try this. Also go dragons!

Anomander Rake

Imagine the mascot taking his head off in front of you & it’s Anthony Hopkins.

PCCoxy

OMG this is amazing. You actually got a Sir. FABULOUS.

ItsMum1again

Welsh legend. now get sir Tom Jones to sing.

Silverback4

This is what Ryan Reynolds said about the marketing coup.

We picked up a key player in the transfer window: Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/QaF18gvwOl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 2, 2024

And Rob McElhenney …

Critics have called his performance ‘Moving’ and ‘Heartfelt’ as well as ‘Surprisingly acrobatic for an 80-year old.’ Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/eO9i7L9bP3 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 2, 2024

Even Sir Anthony shared the ad.

There was much cheering from the stands …well, from Twitter/X.

1.

This is an incredible signing for Wrexham. https://t.co/y4VOHIkIK1 — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) February 2, 2024

2.

If you’d told Wrexham fans in the hard years out of the Football League “Keep the faith, in a few years it’ll be Hannibal Lecter who’s your mascot.”… https://t.co/9NP9gD2tQ6 — David Banks (@DBanksy) February 2, 2024

3.

I love this town and this team and everyone around it. What a fun time @RMcElhenney https://t.co/boBDwcHsDk — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) February 2, 2024

4.

If i had known Hannibal Lecter was Wrex the dragin I wouldnt have let my kids anywhere near the f***er . https://t.co/WDmWkyLAzl — Iwan Hiraethog (@MynyddHiraethog) February 2, 2024

5.

They’re going to have to invent a new Academy Award category to cover football mascots.

Is this up for an academy award for best actor in a drama? — Canadian Red Dragons (@WrexhamCanada) February 2, 2024

Wrexham’s sponsor STōK Cold Brew, for whom the advert was made, added this.

Your soccer mascot doesn’t need to have a BAFTA, but it does help.

BAFTA? Try BAFTAs, plural – plus Oscars, Emmys and an Olivier Award, to name but a few. Beat that, Gunnersaurus Rex.

Source Wrexham AFC Image Screengrab