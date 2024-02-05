Wrexham AFC’s new ad ramped up the star quality with a back-of-the-net performance from Sir Anthony Hopkins
As if Wrexham AFC didn’t already have enough star power with celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElenney, their latest advert features acting – and Welsh – royalty, in the form of Sir Anthony Hopkins.
@wrexham_afc Another timeless character brought to life through the sheer brilliance of @AnthonyHopkins (and @stokcoldbrew). #WxmAFC ♬ original sound – Wrexham AFC
“To act is to deceive. And to deceive one must forget oneself. Every metamorphosis is demanding but to become this beast, well, that requires a little extra kick.”
It may not be a coincidence that Sir Anthony is Rob McElhenney’s Mythic Quest co-star. However they got him to do it, he just raised the profile of mascot Wrex The Dragon by about a million per cent.
Here’s TikTok’s verdict.
Whatever Sir Anthony Hopkins is selling, I’m buying!!
Carrie G
He’ll never be able to show his face in Port Tallbot after this! Helping support a soccer team is almost illegal in Wales, Land of Rugby.
Fethfiada
How in god’s green earth did you get Anthony Hopkins to make this epic video!? Marketing genius.
PepBrave
Man I might become a Wrexham fan if they got @Anthony Hopkins.
HistoriansEmporium
What an icon!
Adam
I don’t even like coffee, I’ll try this. Also go dragons!
Anomander Rake
Imagine the mascot taking his head off in front of you & it’s Anthony Hopkins.
PCCoxy
OMG this is amazing. You actually got a Sir. FABULOUS.
ItsMum1again
Welsh legend. now get sir Tom Jones to sing.
Silverback4
This is what Ryan Reynolds said about the marketing coup.
We picked up a key player in the transfer window: Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/QaF18gvwOl
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 2, 2024
And Rob McElhenney …
Critics have called his performance ‘Moving’ and ‘Heartfelt’ as well as ‘Surprisingly acrobatic for an 80-year old.’ Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/eO9i7L9bP3
— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 2, 2024
Even Sir Anthony shared the ad.
With @stokcoldbrew I’m unstoppable ♂️ https://t.co/XUpdQbMYyJ
— Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) February 2, 2024
There was much cheering from the stands …well, from Twitter/X.
1.
This is an incredible signing for Wrexham. https://t.co/y4VOHIkIK1
— Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) February 2, 2024
2.
If you’d told Wrexham fans in the hard years out of the Football League “Keep the faith, in a few years it’ll be Hannibal Lecter who’s your mascot.”… https://t.co/9NP9gD2tQ6
— David Banks (@DBanksy) February 2, 2024
3.
I love this town and this team and everyone around it.
What a fun time @RMcElhenney https://t.co/boBDwcHsDk
— Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) February 2, 2024
4.
If i had known Hannibal Lecter was Wrex the dragin I wouldnt have let my kids anywhere near the f***er . https://t.co/WDmWkyLAzl
— Iwan Hiraethog (@MynyddHiraethog) February 2, 2024
5.
da iawn! https://t.co/r0m17vc698
— Chicago Tafia (@ChicagoTafia) February 2, 2024
They’re going to have to invent a new Academy Award category to cover football mascots.
Is this up for an academy award for best actor in a drama?
— Canadian Red Dragons (@WrexhamCanada) February 2, 2024
Wrexham’s sponsor STōK Cold Brew, for whom the advert was made, added this.
Your soccer mascot doesn’t need to have a BAFTA, but it does help.
BAFTA? Try BAFTAs, plural – plus Oscars, Emmys and an Olivier Award, to name but a few. Beat that, Gunnersaurus Rex.
