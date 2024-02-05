Celebrity

Wrexham AFC’s new ad ramped up the star quality with a back-of-the-net performance from Sir Anthony Hopkins

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 5th, 2024

As if Wrexham AFC didn’t already have enough star power with celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElenney, their latest advert features acting – and Welsh – royalty, in the form of Sir Anthony Hopkins.

@wrexham_afc Another timeless character brought to life through the sheer brilliance of @AnthonyHopkins (and @stokcoldbrew). #WxmAFC ♬ original sound – Wrexham AFC

“To act is to deceive. And to deceive one must forget oneself. Every metamorphosis is demanding but to become this beast, well, that requires a little extra kick.”

It may not be a coincidence that Sir Anthony is Rob McElhenney’s Mythic Quest co-star. However they got him to do it, he just raised the profile of mascot Wrex The Dragon by about a million per cent.

Here’s TikTok’s verdict.

Whatever Sir Anthony Hopkins is selling, I’m buying!!
Carrie G

He’ll never be able to show his face in Port Tallbot after this! Helping support a soccer team is almost illegal in Wales, Land of Rugby.
Fethfiada

How in god’s green earth did you get Anthony Hopkins to make this epic video!? Marketing genius.
PepBrave

Man I might become a Wrexham fan if they got @Anthony Hopkins.
HistoriansEmporium

What an icon!
Adam

I don’t even like coffee, I’ll try this. Also go dragons!
Anomander Rake

Imagine the mascot taking his head off in front of you & it’s Anthony Hopkins.
PCCoxy

OMG this is amazing. You actually got a Sir. FABULOUS.
ItsMum1again

Welsh legend. now get sir Tom Jones to sing.
Silverback4

This is what Ryan Reynolds said about the marketing coup.

And Rob McElhenney …

Even Sir Anthony shared the ad.

There was much cheering from the stands …well, from Twitter/X.

They’re going to have to invent a new Academy Award category to cover football mascots.

Wrexham’s sponsor STōK Cold Brew, for whom the advert was made, added this.

Your soccer mascot doesn’t need to have a BAFTA, but it does help.

BAFTA? Try BAFTAs, plural – plus Oscars, Emmys and an Olivier Award, to name but a few. Beat that, Gunnersaurus Rex.

