Japan invented a beer glass to make you drink more slowly – 16 sobering reactions

Life drinking

Well, this is one way to try to make people drink more moderately.

Apparently, inventors in Japan have created a special funnelled beer glass that slow-releases your beer, taking upwards of 45 minutes to finish it.

Japan has invented a beer glass that makes you drink slower. The shape of the glass slows down the pace of drinking by about three times. pic.twitter.com/NMyY1rdfIv — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 6, 2024

This is a thing in other places too, it seems.

Malaysia has already invented this. By charging RM30++ for one mug of beer, you will only drink one because you don’t want to spend for another. The price of the beer slows down the pace of drinking by about six times. https://t.co/vuXyOp3CFp — Water Cup. (@SweggyMcDaddy) October 9, 2024

As you might expect, people had some thoughts on the new glass.

1.

What is the exact opposite of a Nobel Prize? Because that’s what this deserves. — RyanRuck (@RyanRuck) October 6, 2024

2.

If these were the only glasses you could get it would take the average Irish pint man about 3 months to evolve an elongated snout and funnel that beer out of it like a fucking anteater https://t.co/x3M8Qk6e0f — Minister for Spuds at the Dept of Bacon & Cabbage (@FCTwenteBenson) October 9, 2024

3.

Fill the bottom with yager. Fill the top with beer. Infinite yager bombs. — Lightspeed_Outlaw (@breakonthru234) October 6, 2024

4.

5.

I’ve always wanted to be pissed off when drinking something https://t.co/4lan7MfRS6 — Robby Anderson (@RoBaeBae) October 9, 2024

6.

7.

What if we took the beauty of drinking 12 pints and added a layer of anger and frustration. That’s sure to keep the punters happy https://t.co/P6lCjDa2DX — searlo ⚫⚪ (@searlo54) October 10, 2024

8.

Imagine how fast mold grows in that bottom section — Jim Strabo (@WBS_JStrabo) October 9, 2024

9.

14 years ago America invented a bottle to make it easier and faster to chug a beer. We used to be a proper country. pic.twitter.com/V4Z3h9wWQN — Sooners Dog (@BrandonLesco6) October 8, 2024

10.

i have nightmares that center around this exact vibe. i rule this is a BAD invention. https://t.co/kTQO3IPrrI — justin (@killthepenguins) October 9, 2024

11.

Godzilla was right to destroy Japan. https://t.co/wE6vzhrBv3 — Horatio Cornblower (@HoratioCornblo3) October 10, 2024

12.

A glass of beer lasts me 30 minutes so I am sure I don’t need that glass. lol. I will stick with my Juice Orb. pic.twitter.com/V43vOoXHpt — ILikeToasters (@LikeToasters) October 6, 2024

13.

Simply could not be done the UK – the most stealable glass imaginable https://t.co/I1FHIN3qup — Jasper Watkins (@jaspcw) October 9, 2024

14.

Imagine looking forward to a big gulp of an ice cold beer and getting a teaspoon through an hour glass. — Shelby Grosch (@ShelbyGrosch) October 8, 2024

15.

16.

every day we stray further from God’s plan https://t.co/A1ZLgKPVMz — dustin heveron (@ocdustino) October 10, 2024

Over to Basil …

READ MORE

These TV movies about a detective who channels Columbo are just one more thing to love about Japan

Source: @nexta_tv Image Screengrab