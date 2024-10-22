19 funniest and totally on-point things people are saying about Donald Trump right now

US donald trump

As the US presidential race enters its final race, it’s hard to imagine Donald Trump possibly winning. And yet, it’s equally difficult to imagine him not winning.

Maybe it’s because there is so much resting on the outcome and a Kamala Harris win, not just for the US but the entire world, and also because we all remember what happened in 2016 when Trump couldn’t possibly win either.

With all this in mind – and to help stave off that existential crisis for another 24 hours at least – here are the funniest and most totally on-point things people are saying about Trump right now, fresh out of his ‘shift’ at McDonald’s which was nothing of the sort.

He is not going to like being called Donald McDonald. If you have Donald McDonald jokes and memes I will retweet as many as I can. — Secret Agent Number Six (@DesignationSix) October 20, 2024

Hey Trump — Kamala also worked as a skydiving instructor 20+ years ago — Mike N. (@MikeyNog) October 21, 2024

55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, 55 pies, 55 cokes, 100 tater tots, 100 pizzas, 100 tenders, 100 meatballs, 100 coffees, 55 wings, 55 shakes, 55 pancakes, 55 pastas, 55 peppers and 155 taters pic.twitter.com/gu3qsuEJN9 — JR Smith CANT READ (bottom 0.01% of readers) (@JR_cant_) October 21, 2024

I agree. For people with whole brains however, I’m not so sure https://t.co/rWMZ1Nu9MZ — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 19, 2024

Antifa has obtained never before seen footage of Trump behind the scenes working the McDonald’s frier. pic.twitter.com/uLIcRXR4Hu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 21, 2024

Guys, the internet is still wonderful. pic.twitter.com/e2aPBlJJvJ — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) October 21, 2024

Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize. Joe Biden received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Kamala Harris received Time Person of the Year. Donald Trump got a French Fry certification pin. pic.twitter.com/EdMggn4FhG — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 21, 2024

BREAKING: More officials who served with Trump are sounding the alarm about a second term pic.twitter.com/7oMrJwO0Fq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 21, 2024

this gonna be the funniest picture of all time if he loses pic.twitter.com/4Bz9sAC95q — juju (@ayeejuju) October 20, 2024

