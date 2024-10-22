‘What’s a food opinion you hold that could get you ostracised from Britain?’ 25 tasty (or not) takes

Life food the UK

British scran gets a lot of flak – and we don’t help ourselves by making a mess of cooking food too.

So if you have an appetite for more hot takes on British cuisine, you’ve come to the right place! The fun Very British Problems account on Twitter asked (and answered): What’s a food opinion you hold that could get you ostracised from Britain?

.

What’s a food opinion you hold that could get you ostracised from Britain? Mine is I’m not particularly keen on scotch eggs. In fact, I’d go as far as to say I don’t like them at all, to be honest. Sorry. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) October 16, 2024

And the responses are delicious.

1.

The shop ones can be so good damn awful, but the pub/restaurant ones with real meat and a runny yolk, can’t beat’em pic.twitter.com/VgeKedisCz — WozzaBlog ‍☠️ (@wozzablog) October 16, 2024

2.

All these things are awful: pork pies, ketchup, scotch eggs, tea, and anything but salt & vingar on chips. Yes, I’ll make sure I don’t let the door bang on my way out! — copycontentwriter (@copycontentw) October 16, 2024

3.

1. Roast dinners are overrated, with the exception of the roast potatoes. 2. Liver is absolutely vile and there isn’t anything that can make it taste nice. https://t.co/fCY0fIqifF — Tom S (@AbuAlistair) October 17, 2024

4.

I use Salad Cream when doing an egg mayo sandwich. — Aaron Mitchell ⛺️️ (@AaronMitchellUK) October 16, 2024

5.

6.

Greggs is shit and has been for over a decade since it stopped being a cake shop that also sold sandwiches to focus on making everyone wait cause a workie wants a coffee https://t.co/AAXjpRYs5K — Paul Anderson (@acereject) October 17, 2024

7.

I prefer teabags and I leave it in long for flavour https://t.co/ya75DPzGsn — Musique De Palette (@MusiquePalette) October 16, 2024

8.

Rich Tea biscuits are bland and pointless. Their only use is for dunking in hot drinks. A biscuit should be interesting in its own right, not merely as an ineffective sponge. — Pete Hawkins (@PeteHawkins27) October 16, 2024

9.

Earl Grey tastes like boiled Fruit Loops pic.twitter.com/xQzCl5SBZT — Arwen McCain (@arwenmccain) October 16, 2024

10.

Not liking tea generally gets a ‘what you’re British, how dare you?’ etc kind of vibe — Barry Lewis (@MrBarryLewis) October 16, 2024

11.